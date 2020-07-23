X Factor Shares One Direction Throwback Video Diaries From 2010 To Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

X Factor gave a shoutout to One Direction on their 10th anniversary. Picture: PA/ITV/Twitter

One Direction famously started out on the X Factor in 2010 and to mark the occasion, the show has posted old video diaries of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

One Direction first started their journey together as artists back in 2010 on the X Factor and to mark their 10th anniversary, the show has shared some seriously nostalgic content!

The show’s Twitter account shared the most adorable clip of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik from back in the day, to celebrate a decade since the band formed, and announced a surprise for fans.

They wrote: "We've delved deep into the archive to find @OneDirection's #XFactor Diaries from all the way back in 2010!

"Head over to our YouTube channel to watch NOW.”

We've delved deep into the archive to find @OneDirection's #XFactor Diaries from all the way back in 2010!



Head over to our YouTube channel to watch NOW:https://t.co/3Esuc8MvkG#10YearsOf1D! #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/2iarXByrsp — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) July 23, 2020

The clip they shared was from the boys’ backstage diaries, which were hugely popular with fans, at the time, because of all the hilarious things they got up to!

It usually involved the stars sat on a staircase, cracking jokes and hugging each other - something we definitely miss seeing on the regular!

In the throwback video, which was posted, the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singers were running through how they felt since moving into the X Factor house.

They joked about having the ‘worst room in the house’ before Zayn added: “We’re not complaining because we’re all just having a laugh and just enjoying ourselves.”

One Direction's 10th anniversary has fans emotional. Picture: PA

Harry then went on to say: “We’re sharing a room with four of our best friends,” before Niall goes on to sing, “We’re the four best friends,” and honestly our hearts can barely take it!

Fans were sent into meltdown over the old clip, with many commenting on how young the singers all looked.

Directioners have been celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary all over the world, today [July 23], so it’s safe to say each throwback video is as emotional as the last!

