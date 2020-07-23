YouTuber Andrea Russett Shares Hilarious One Direction Throwback Interview From 2012 To Mark 10-Year Anniversary

23 July 2020, 11:32

A YouTube star showed One Direction fans a super funny video with the boys from 2012
A YouTube star showed One Direction fans a super funny video with the boys from 2012. Picture: PA/Instagram/YouTube

Andrea Russett has shared a throwback clip from a 2012 interview she did with One Direction where she ended up having a ‘nerf gun war’ with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

YouTube star Andrea Russett took to Twitter to share the ultimate throwback video with One Direction, from an interview she did with Liam Payne back in 2012.

Posting it on the day of their 10-year anniversary [July 23], she wrote: “LIKE IT WAS YESTERDAY [crying emoji] #OneDirection2020.”

Liam Payne Reveals First Impressions Of His One Direction Bandmates

In the interview, Andrea brought along nerf guns, which for those of you who don’t know, are foam toy guns, and ended up in a game with the boys!

During Andrea's full clip, on her YouTube page, she explained how Liam decided to spark a game with Louis Tomlinson, before a domino effect happened as they then also got Niall Horan involved, despite the fact they all were doing separate interviews at the time!

One Direction fans reminisced about the interview
One Direction fans reminisced about the interview. Picture: Twitter
Andrea Russett's followers commented on the hilarious One Direction clip
Andrea Russett's followers commented on the hilarious One Direction clip. Picture: Twitter

Fans took to the comments to reminisce about the iconic clip, with one writing: "STOP I VIVIDLY REMEMBER THIS I WAS SO JEALOUS.”

"LITERALLY CRIED WHEN U UPLOADED THIS I WAS SO HAPPY FOR U [sic],” shared another.

“Damn i really remember watching this when she uploaded it [sic],” added a third.

In Andrea’s full video, she also explained how she then took a picture with all five of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ stars and shared the snap, which gave us all the feels!

As fans celebrate the boys’ 10-year anniversary, there seems to be a lot of 1D content coming out, with fans and friends of the stars taking to social media to mark the occasion.

Halsey, who has always been known as a huge 1D and Harry Styles Stan, recalled her fangirl days in an iconic tweet.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik’s sister congratulated the band on their decade-long of accomplishments, saying she's 'so proud’ of her big brother.

