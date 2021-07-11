Why Isn't Love Island On? Here's When You Can Catch Today's Show

11 July 2021, 14:00

Why isn't Love Island on tonight?
Why isn't Love Island on tonight? Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

What time is Love Island on... here's how to catch today's show!

Do not fret! You're still getting your Love Island fix this week...

Love Island Fans Call Out Brad McClelland’s Chat-Up Line Habit

The villa has been heating up this week since the arrival of two new bombshells, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court – fans are eager to see how this affects the current couples...

Scheduling for the hit-dating show has been slightly rearranged this week to accommodate the Euros 2020 matches.

Here's how to catch the show and make sure you don't miss any of the drama!

Love Island has moved slots due to the Euros 2020 final
Love Island has moved slots due to the Euros 2020 final. Picture: ITV

The Euro 2020 final will see the England vs Italy game kick off at 8pm, with coverage on ITV due to start from 6.30pm. 

Meanwhile, Love Island on ITV2 has been delayed until the 10pm slot and will run for an hour.

As a result, Love Island: Aftersun, hosted by Laura Whitmore, will run unusually late and will air from 11pm until 12:05am.

Love Island will be airing later than usual this Sunday
Love Island will be airing later than usual this Sunday. Picture: ITV

The episode is destined to be a thrilling one as the stakes in the villa are getting higher as the show enters its third week.

How many heads will be turned in tonight's episode?

