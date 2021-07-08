Love Island Fans Call Out Brad McClelland’s Chat-Up Line Habit

8 July 2021, 13:19 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 13:51

Brad McClelland's chat-up lines are giving us deja vu
Brad McClelland's chat-up lines are giving us deja vu. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brad McClelland’s chat-up lines on Love Island are giving us déjà vu.

The Love Island drama is hotting up in the villa after bombshells Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court joined the cast.

Their arrival immediately turned Brad McClelland’s – and all of the boys’ tbh – heads, as he set his sights on boutique owner Lucinda.

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

After losing their minds as the girls strutted in, it took Brad mere minutes to declare them both “his type” and it wasn’t long before he was chatting Lucinda up over a caprese salad.

Brad McClelland recited the same lines to Lucinda Strafford as he said to Rachel Finni
Brad McClelland recited the same lines to Lucinda Strafford as he said to Rachel Finni. Picture: ITV2

But as he flirted with the 21-year-old fashionista, Love Island fans noticed he reiterated his statements that he’d originally said to Rachel Finni – who was tasked with picking between him and Chuggs, leaving Chuggs sent home.

“For the first time, I’ve literally been like, ‘Jesus Christ, I’d be buzzing to get into bed with her.’ I’ve never had that.”

He added: “I think you’re absolutely stunning. You honestly are.”

And it wasn’t just us who had déjà vu.

Brad McClelland told Rachel Finni she was his type
Brad McClelland told Rachel Finni she was his type. Picture: ITV2

“Hope rachel tells lucinda that brad gave her the exact same speech so he doesn’t get picked,” one person tweeted.

“Brad using the same lines on Lucinda that he used on Rachel... I need him out of this villa IMMEDIATELY,” commented another.

“How is Brad chatting to Lucinda that she’s the only fit girl he’s seen when he did the same gcse drama performance with Rachel’s arrival??” Wrote a third.

Win £6,000 for summer
Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

And it pretty much was the same spiel…

He told Rachel after getting hyped about her arrival last week: “That’s why I started laughing when I saw Jake looking at me. 

“Jake said, ‘I couldn’t even see her and I could tell she was your type because of your reaction’.”

We can’t wait to see what he says to the next bombshell.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who are Jena Frumes' ex-boyfriends?

Jena Frumes’ Dating History Before Jason Derulo: Her Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Halsey was joined by Alev Aydin on her album photoshoot

Alev Aydin Joins Halsey And Baby On Album Cover Shoot

The 'Blank Space' mansion from Taylor Swift's 2014 music video is up for sale

The Fairytale Taylor Swift ‘Blank Space’ Mansion Is Up For Auction And It's Unreal

Here's everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl reboot coming to the UK

When Is The Gossip Girl Reboot Coming To The UK? Release Date, Cast, Trailers & All The Latest
Fans are confused by Rachel Finni's cut emotional scene

Love Island Viewers Baffled Over Emotional ‘Cut’ Rachel Scene

Celebrities celebrated England's win just like the rest of us

From Adele And Dua Lipa To Louis Tomlinson – How Celebs Celebrated England’s Win

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills