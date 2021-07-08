Love Island Fans Call Out Brad McClelland’s Chat-Up Line Habit

Brad McClelland's chat-up lines are giving us deja vu. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Brad McClelland’s chat-up lines on Love Island are giving us déjà vu.

The Love Island drama is hotting up in the villa after bombshells Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court joined the cast.

Their arrival immediately turned Brad McClelland’s – and all of the boys’ tbh – heads, as he set his sights on boutique owner Lucinda.

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

After losing their minds as the girls strutted in, it took Brad mere minutes to declare them both “his type” and it wasn’t long before he was chatting Lucinda up over a caprese salad.

Brad McClelland recited the same lines to Lucinda Strafford as he said to Rachel Finni. Picture: ITV2

But as he flirted with the 21-year-old fashionista, Love Island fans noticed he reiterated his statements that he’d originally said to Rachel Finni – who was tasked with picking between him and Chuggs, leaving Chuggs sent home.

“For the first time, I’ve literally been like, ‘Jesus Christ, I’d be buzzing to get into bed with her.’ I’ve never had that.”

He added: “I think you’re absolutely stunning. You honestly are.”

And it wasn’t just us who had déjà vu.

Brad McClelland told Rachel Finni she was his type. Picture: ITV2

“Hope rachel tells lucinda that brad gave her the exact same speech so he doesn’t get picked,” one person tweeted.

“Brad using the same lines on Lucinda that he used on Rachel... I need him out of this villa IMMEDIATELY,” commented another.

“How is Brad chatting to Lucinda that she’s the only fit girl he’s seen when he did the same gcse drama performance with Rachel’s arrival??” Wrote a third.

Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

how is Brad chatting to Lucinda that she’s the only fit girl he’s seen when he did the same gcse drama performance with Rachel’s arrival??? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3QNjFqVmCu — amber 🦋🚫 (@iguessikstuff) July 7, 2021

Brad saying Lucinda is his type the same way he said Rachel was his type 💀🤚🏻 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KOmQCOVndr — froggy 🐸🍄 (@froggyboi420) July 7, 2021

Me watching Brad tell Lucinda the same sh*t he told Rachel 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1i3EFlo1za — Evangeline (@Evangel42732563) July 7, 2021

And it pretty much was the same spiel…

He told Rachel after getting hyped about her arrival last week: “That’s why I started laughing when I saw Jake looking at me.

“Jake said, ‘I couldn’t even see her and I could tell she was your type because of your reaction’.”

We can’t wait to see what he says to the next bombshell.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital