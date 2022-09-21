Who Is Sumner Stroh? 5 Facts About The Model Who Claimed To Have Affair With Adam Levine

21 September 2022, 15:40

Meet Sumner Stroh; the model who claimed she had an affair with Adam Levine
Meet Sumner Stroh; the model who claimed she had an affair with Adam Levine. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Sumner Stroh; the model who allegedly had an affair with Maroon 5 star Adam Levine.

Sumner Stroh has been at the centre of headlines after she accused Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine of having an affair with her for a year.

The model shared a TikTok, which has since gone viral, sharing screenshots of messages that appeared to be from the singer, with claims that he even asked to name his third baby after her.

Adam, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, has since denied the affair, but admitted to ‘crossing the line during a regrettable period in my life’ in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram Stories.

Adam Levine Accused By More Women Of Sending Flirty Messages

Sumner Stroh Responds With Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Affair

Since his denial, more women have come forward with allegations that Adam had engaged in flirtacious messages with them.

Following the allegations, people have been wondering who exactly is Sumner Stroh?

Here are five facts about Sumner, from her age and job to her Instagram.

Who is Sumner Stroh and how old is she?

Sumner Stroh made headlines after claiming she had a ‘year-long affair’ with Adam Levine.

Sumner is 23 years old - she was born on 10 August 1999.

Sumner Stroh claimed to have had an affair with Adam Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo
Sumner Stroh claimed to have had an affair with Adam Levine, who is married to Behati Prinsloo. Picture: Getty

Where is Sumner Stroh from?

Sumner is said to be from Houston, Texas.

Also, according to her Instagram bio, she attended the University of Texas.

Sumner Stroh attended the University of Texas
Sumner Stroh attended the University of Texas. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram
Adam Levine denied having an affair with Sumner Stroh
Adam Levine denied having an affair with Sumner Stroh. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

What is Sumner Stroh’s job?

According two her LinkedIn page, Sumner appears to have pursued a career in marketing before becoming a full-time social media influencer and Instagram model.

Sumner is represented by talent management agency Verge, as per her Instagram bio, who are said to mainly work with content creators.

Sumner Stroh claimed Adam Levine asked if he could name his third baby after her
Sumner Stroh claimed Adam Levine asked if he could name his third baby after her. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

Sumner Stroh’s Instagram

Sumner’s Instagram is @sumnerstroh and she currently boasts 425,000 followers at the time of writing.

She often posts modelling snaps and holiday photos.

Sumner Stroh is an Instagram model
Sumner Stroh is an Instagram model. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

Sumner Stroh’s TikTok

Sumner first shared claims of her alleged affair with the ‘Moves Like Jagger’ singer in a video posted to her TikTok - @sumnerstroh.

Similar to her Instagram page, the model boasts almost 450,000 followers on her TikTok page.

