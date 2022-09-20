Model Claims Adam Levine Asked To Name His Baby After Her Following ‘Year-Long’ Affair

20 September 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 17:05

Sumner Stroh claims she had an affair with Adam Levine
Sumner Stroh claims she had an affair with Adam Levine. Picture: Alamy / Sumner Stroh/TikTok
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Adam Levine, 43, is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, 34, who’s currently pregnant with their third child.

Sumner shared a TikTok to make the allegations against the Maroon 5 singer, claiming they had a relationship for a year – something Levine has since denied.

She said before naming Levine: “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel. At the time I was young and naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

The model showed a screenshot of an Instagram DM allegedly sent from Levine, reading: “It is unreal how f*****g hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

Adam Levine performs during the Maroon 5 Performance
Adam Levine performs during the Maroon 5 Performance. Picture: Getty

She claimed they stopped talking for a few months before he reached out in her DMs, showing a screenshot from 1st June, and a message asking: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh added she didn’t want to take their ‘affair’ public but said a friend had threatened to take the story public.

She captioned the TikTok: “Embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.”

In a later video Sumner claimed she was under the impression Adam and Behati’s marriage was over.

The high profile couple tied the knot in 2014. They share kids Dusty, four, and Gio, five, and are currently expecting their third baby.

Behati debuted her baby bump on social media this week, sharing a photo of her figure in the reflection of a window.

