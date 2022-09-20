Adam Levine Denies Affair With Sumner Stroh: ‘I Crossed The Line’

By Capital FM

Adam Levine has issued a statement after model Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair ‘for a year’.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine took to Instagram Stories to respond after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair and that he asked to name his unborn baby after her.

In his statement to his 15 million followers Adam said he wants to ‘clear the air’, insisting he ‘didn’t have an affair’ but saying he ‘crossed the line’.

Model Claims Adam Levine Asked To Name His Baby After Her Following ‘Year-Long’ Affair

He called their brief relationship ‘inappropriate’ and insisted his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and family is ‘all I care about.’

Adam Levine spoke out after claims he had an affair. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

Here’s Adam’s statement in full: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

He finished his statement: “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty

Behati Prinsloo Levine is pregnant with the couple's third child. Picture: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

It comes hours after Stroh took to TikTok to claim they had an affair ‘for a year’, showing screenshots of DMs allegedly from the singer which read: “It is unreal how f*****g hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

She claimed they stopped talking for a few months before he reached out in her DMs, showing a screenshot from 1st June, and a message asking: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh added she didn’t want to take their ‘affair’ public but said a friend had threatened to take the story public.

Meanwhile, Levine’s wife Behati announced she’s pregnant with their third child just days prior.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital