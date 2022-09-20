Adam Levine Denies Affair With Sumner Stroh: ‘I Crossed The Line’

20 September 2022, 17:01

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adam Levine has issued a statement after model Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair ‘for a year’.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine took to Instagram Stories to respond after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they had an affair and that he asked to name his unborn baby after her.

In his statement to his 15 million followers Adam said he wants to ‘clear the air’, insisting he ‘didn’t have an affair’ but saying he ‘crossed the line’.

Model Claims Adam Levine Asked To Name His Baby After Her Following ‘Year-Long’ Affair

He called their brief relationship ‘inappropriate’ and insisted his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and family is ‘all I care about.’

Adam Levine spoke out after claims he had an affair
Adam Levine spoke out after claims he had an affair. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

Here’s Adam’s statement in full: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

He finished his statement: “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have been married since 2014
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty
Behati Prinsloo Levine is pregnant with the couple's third child
Behati Prinsloo Levine is pregnant with the couple's third child. Picture: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

It comes hours after Stroh took to TikTok to claim they had an affair ‘for a year’, showing screenshots of DMs allegedly from the singer which read: “It is unreal how f*****g hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

She claimed they stopped talking for a few months before he reached out in her DMs, showing a screenshot from 1st June, and a message asking: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh added she didn’t want to take their ‘affair’ public but said a friend had threatened to take the story public.

Meanwhile, Levine’s wife Behati announced she’s pregnant with their third child just days prior.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

Netflix viewers have been giving Do Revenge glowing reviews

Netflix’s Do Revenge Branded ‘A Masterpiece’ By Fans - And Here’s Why

Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Seen Telling Brother Prince George To Bow As The Queen’s Coffin Passes By

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughters birthday

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Snap Of Khai's 2nd Birthday

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star