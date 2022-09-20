Who Is Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Behati Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5's Adam Levine and they have two children together. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Adam Levine is married to model Behati Prinsloo, but how many children do he and his wife have? Here’s a look inside their family life.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and they have been together for years.

The pair’s family is now expanding as Behati is currently pregnant with their third child.

Adam, who recently made headlines after being accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, and his wife Behati are very selective when it comes to sharing photos of their little ones.

But when did Adam and Behati get married, how many children do they have together and what are their names?

Behati Prinsloo found fame as a Victoria's Secret model. Picture: Alamy

Who is Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo?

Behati Prinsloo Levine is a Namibian model who rose to fame as a Pink and Victoria’s Secret model.

Now 34 years old, Behati has previously walked in ten VS Fashion Shows.

Behati has also modelled for some other huge fashion brands such as Prada, Givenchy, Chanel, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton, to name a few.

She has featured in a string of her husband’s music videos for Maroon 5 tracks including ‘Girls Like You’, ‘Animals’ and ‘Lost’.

Supermodel Behati is said to be worth an impressive $30million (£26.2million) as of 2022, thanks to her work in the fashion industry over the years.

Behati Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 star Adam Levine. Picture: Alamy

Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Levine. Picture: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

How long have Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo been together?

Adam, 43, and Behati, 34, began dating in 2012, just one month after the ‘She Will Be Loved’ singer split from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna.

The couple briefly split in May 2013, but rekindled their romance just two months later and announced their engagement in July of the same year.

They went on to get married a year later in July 2014.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with their eldest daughter Dusty Rose. Picture: Alamy

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have two daughters. Picture: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

How many kids do Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have?

Adam and Behati currently have two children together and one on the way.

They have two daughters, but the couple are yet to announce the gender of their third baby.

Adam and Behati welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, in September 2016.

They went on to welcome their second daughter, Gio Grace, two years later in February 2018, and have recently confirmed their third bundle of joy is on the way.

