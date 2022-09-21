Sumner Stroh Responds With Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Affair

Sumner Stroh has shared a cryptic response after Adam Levine rubbished claims of their 'affair'. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Model Sumner Stroh has seemingly hit back after Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo in a ‘year-long’ affair.

Not long after Maroon 5 star Adam Levine denied allegations that he engaged in a ‘year-long affair’ with Sumner Stroh, the Instagram model shared a very cryptic response.

Appearing to retaliate to Adam’s denial, Sumner cryptically wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Someone get this man a dictionary.”

Adam Levine Denies Affair With Sumner Stroh: ‘I Crossed The Line’

This comes after Sumner accused the ‘She Will Be Loved’ singer of having a relationship with her for a year, during his marriage to pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, with claims that he even asked to name his third baby after her.

Adam has since denied these claims, insisting that all he cares about is Behati and his family.

Sumner Stroh responded after Adam Levine denied having an affair with her. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

Sumner Stroh shared a cryptic post after Adam Levine denied their affair. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, Adam said: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” he added.

Adam Levine said he 'crossed the line' during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. Picture: Alamy

Adam Levine admitted to being 'inappropriate' with messages. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

Sumner’s accusations were first shared on TikTok as she shared screenshots of DMs allegedly from the singer which read: “It is unreal how f*****g hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

The DMs went on to read: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

The model added that she initially didn’t want to take their alleged affair public, however, she said she had a friend had threatened to share it publicly.

