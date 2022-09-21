Adam Levine Accused By More Women Of Sending Flirty Messages

21 September 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 12:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

More women have come forward with allegations Adam Levine sent them flirty messages.

Adam Levine has been accused of messaging other women after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair.

The Maroon 5 singer is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and the couple are currently expecting their third child.

After Stroh shared a TikTok claiming Levine sent her flirty messages during their fling, two other women have now shared alleged conversations they had with the musician.

Sumner Stroh Responds With Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Affair

Levine denies Stroh’s allegations but admitted he ‘crossed a line’.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since 2014
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty
Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine. Picture: Getty
Maroon 5 Performance
Maroon 5 Performance. Picture: Getty

A comedian known as Maryka posted a series screenshots on her Instagram story, claiming she had a conversation with him.

In the messages he said: “Don’t ever apologise for being human,” to which she replied: “Ahahah but I didn’t. I will definitely take some time off ig though.”

“Distract yourself by f***ing with me,” he apparently replied.

Maryka also posted a screen recording of a short video he allegedly sent her, in which he said: “I’m stupid,” however there was no context for the footage.

Adam Levine denied allegations of an affair
Adam Levine denied allegations of an affair. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

She then posted a video of an Instagram Reel by IGFamousByDana which apparently showed further conversations between them, including a message stating: “I’m now obsessed with you.”

When she asked about his marriage he apparently replied: “Yes but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.”

According to TMZ another woman named Alyson Rose also posted a string of screen grabs apparently from the singer, in which he’s alleged to have said: “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know (right)?”

In another exchange when Alyson said she only likes metal music, Levine apparently responded: “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.”

Alyson said she shared the DMs because she feels bad for Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has also since claimed Levine messaged and then deleted her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Adam and wife Behati have been married since 2014 and are expecting their third baby.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor spilled on her songwriting styles

Taylor Swift Unveils The Three 'Secret Genres' She Uses To Write Songs

Kim Kardashian bought a new home in Malibu with its own private beach

Inside Kim Kardashian’s New $70 Million Oceanfront Malibu Mansion

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Sumner Stroh has shared a cryptic response after Adam Levine rubbished claims of their 'affair'

Sumner Stroh Responds With Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Affair

What's Harry Styles accent in Don't Worry Darling?

What Is Harry Styles' Accent Meant To Be In Don't Worry Darling?

Kim Kardashian gave a review on Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Kim Kardashian Praises Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles And Florence Pugh In Glowing Review

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star