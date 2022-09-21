Adam Levine Accused By More Women Of Sending Flirty Messages

More women have come forward with allegations Adam Levine sent them flirty messages.

Adam Levine has been accused of messaging other women after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair.

The Maroon 5 singer is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and the couple are currently expecting their third child.

After Stroh shared a TikTok claiming Levine sent her flirty messages during their fling, two other women have now shared alleged conversations they had with the musician.

Levine denies Stroh’s allegations but admitted he ‘crossed a line’.

A comedian known as Maryka posted a series screenshots on her Instagram story, claiming she had a conversation with him.

In the messages he said: “Don’t ever apologise for being human,” to which she replied: “Ahahah but I didn’t. I will definitely take some time off ig though.”

“Distract yourself by f***ing with me,” he apparently replied.

Maryka also posted a screen recording of a short video he allegedly sent her, in which he said: “I’m stupid,” however there was no context for the footage.

She then posted a video of an Instagram Reel by IGFamousByDana which apparently showed further conversations between them, including a message stating: “I’m now obsessed with you.”

When she asked about his marriage he apparently replied: “Yes but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.”

According to TMZ another woman named Alyson Rose also posted a string of screen grabs apparently from the singer, in which he’s alleged to have said: “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know (right)?”

In another exchange when Alyson said she only likes metal music, Levine apparently responded: “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.”

check this one out … he said unsend pic.twitter.com/Q0B2Svh4Kl — DIZZY WINE (@tanamongeau) September 21, 2022

Alyson said she shared the DMs because she feels bad for Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has also since claimed Levine messaged and then deleted her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Adam and wife Behati have been married since 2014 and are expecting their third baby.

