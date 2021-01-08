Who Is Dragon On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

8 January 2021, 14:05

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer UK?!
Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer UK?! Picture: ITV

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer UK? Let’s take a look at the celebrity clues and theories which include Courtney Act, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Sue Perkins!

The Masked Singer UK, Series 2, has got viewers in a spin trying to work out which celebrity stars are hiding behind those masks.

So far, fans on Twitter think they’ve worked out the identity of Sausage, Swan and Viking. But who do they think Dragon is? Let’s take a look…

Who Is Harlequin On 'The Masked Singer UK'? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

The Masked Singer UK viewers think 'H' from Steps could be Dragon.
The Masked Singer UK viewers think 'H' from Steps could be Dragon. Picture: Ian Watkins/Instagram

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer UK?

The celebrity judging panel, made up of Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross, are probably the most divided over Dragon! Rita thinks it could be American actor Jesse Taylor Ferguson, Mo thinks it could be Homes Under The Hammer star Dion Dublin and Davina has thrown Sandi Toksvig’s name into the ring!

Is Dragon Ian ‘H’ Watkins on The Masked Singer?

Some viewers are convinced Dragon is ‘H’ from Steps!

The singer rose to fame in 1997 and went on to sell over 20 million records worldwide.

Could he be using the show to launch a solo career?!

Is Dragon Courtney Act on The Masked Singer?

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act is rumoured to be posing as Dragon on the show.

The Australian television personality has released singles in the past so we know they have a great voice!

Is Dragon Sue Perkins on The Masked Singer?

Following last weeks’ episode, one fan took to Twitter to claim Drago was in fact Sue Perkins.

Their post read: “It’s 6:30am and I’ve fully convinced myself the dragon on the masked singer is sue perkins and literally no one can ever tell me any different.”

Who do you think it is?!

