Who Is Viking On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer UK? Let’s take a look at all of the celebrity clues and theories so far, from James Blunt to Morten Harket…

The Masked Singer Series 2 is back, and we’re hooked already!

Viewers have been sharing their theories on Twitter about the celebrity identities, from Sausage, who they think could be Stacey Solomun, to Swan, who they're convinced is Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

The Masked Singer UK viewers think Viking could be James Blunt. Picture: Twitter

But who do they think is Viking on The Masked Singer? Let’s take a look…

Is James Blunt Viking on The Masked Singer?

Many viewers think Viking is in fact James Blunt!

James rose to fame in 2004 with the release of his debut album, ‘Back To Bedlam’ which ended up becoming the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK. The record spawned his singles ‘You’re Beautiful,’ and ‘Goodbye My Lover’.

Could this be part of his big comeback?!

Is Morten Harket Viking on The Masked Singer?

Morten Harket’s name has come up time and time again on social media, as viewers are convinced it’s him behind the mask!

For those who don’t know, Morten is a Norwegian vocalist and musician.

One viewer wrote on Instagram: “This is Morten Harket for sure! I’m Norwegian and I’d recognise his iconic voice anytime.”

Who do you think it is?!

Is Simon King Viking on The Masked Singer?

Another guess is that it could be Hairy Biker star Simon King!

One fan wrote on Twitter during the most recent episode: “Viking is definitely Simon king of the hairy bikers!”

We'll just have to wait and see!

