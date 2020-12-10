RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13- How To Watch In The UK & Start Date Revealed

10 December 2020, 16:08

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK. Picture: VH1

The queens of season 13 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' have been announced- so when does the show land on Netflix and how can you keep up with it from the UK?

RuPaul's Drag Race finally making its return as the glamorous cast of series 13 is unveiled to the world and we look forward to January for the competition to kick back off.

So, when does the VH1 show air in the UK and what is the official start date of the show seeking to find America's next drag superstar?!

Start your engines, because we've got all the tea.

On the upcoming series, RuPaul said: "Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down."

The show was shot late in the summer fully compliant with COVID-19 regulations and in a series of firsts, has its first ever trans male contestant, Gottmik, competing for the crown.

Like music to our ears!

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK

Fortunately in this modern world we all live in, the US VH1 show drops on Netflix just a day after it first airs in North America.

So, it does mean you need to stay off social media until you've watched the most recent episode or you'll likely get major spoilers, but there's no real wait time.

When does RuPaul's Drag Race series 13 start?

The official start date for season 13 is January 1, 2021, the day a new year begins and the whole world collectively attempts to forget 2020 ever happened.

Which seems an incredibly fitting date for a series about bright colour, celebration, music and fierceness to begin.

New year, new us, new drag race season.

