All The Live Virtual Concerts Happening In December – From Louis Tomlinson To Justin Bieber

A number of artists are hosting live virtual concerts at the moment. Picture: Getty

As we continue to dream about a world where thousands of us can be in the same room watching our idols on stage, some of our favourite artists are hosting live virtual concerts to keep our spirits up.

Louis Tomlinson and Justin Bieber are among the pop stars hosting live virtual concerts this month to keep us penciling in plans as if we were headed on a night out.

While Bieber has a show planned for New Year’s Eve, Louis is treating fans to a live performance of his latest album ‘Walls’, which he began to tour in March before the remainder of his dates were postponed.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard- December 14th

Why have just one artist when you can have fifteen of the biggest artists and bands on planet earth all in one place for the ultimate throwback bonanza?!

Looking back at some of the most iconic JBB performances throughout the years, from One Direction, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes- it's time to get nostalgic and belt out some of your favourite tunes.

The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital’s channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is on 14th December 2020. Picture: Capital

Louis Tomlinson is among the artists hosting a live concert. Picture: Getty

There are also a few events where artists are coming together for one big show, such as Lang Lang’s International Music Foundation gig.

Here’s a complete list of all the virtual live gigs coming up in December…

Louis Tomlinson - December 12

Tickets for my livestream show on December 12th are on sale now!! Can’t wait for this! https://t.co/WhtUhjvFiU pic.twitter.com/fUJNC3klb2 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 25, 2020

Louis is reuniting with his band and crew for a show supporting causes close to his heart, including Marcus Rashford’s charity FareShare and the Stagehand Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

Louis’ concert will be live-streamed from a secret location in London, which fans will be able to tune into via Veeps, the livestream concert platform.

Gorillaz - December 12-13

Gorillaz are coming to North America with the second stop on their virtual global tour, performing a live show on the 12th - 13th December.

Andrea Bocelli - December 12

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is performing live from Italy’s Teatro Regio di Parma opera house.

The event is called Believe in Christmas and will have appearances by special guests.

Lang Lang, Sam Smith and more - December 12

REACHING DREAMS THROUGH MUSIC

We’re hosting our biggest virtual concert yet! Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music will premiere on Saturday, 12/12 at 3 PM EST! Featuring special appearances by @lang_lang and his wife GinaAlicePiano, @JonBatiste , @Mistyonpoint pic.twitter.com/T6TW0ZT3Lu — Lang Lang Foundation (@LLIMF) November 18, 2020

Over on Lang Lang’s YouTube channel he will be joined by Sam Smith, Diana Krall, Wyclef Jean and more for the Lang Lang International Music Foundation’s first virtual concert.

The show is called Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music.

Justin Bieber - New Year’s Eve

See you on New Year’s Eve. #BieberNYE on sale globally now. Free for @tmobile customers in the US. Buy access at https://t.co/G6hpTIPnbO pic.twitter.com/cWa4kajLF0 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 8, 2020

Justin Bieber announced he’s putting on his first live performance in four years for New Year’s Eve.

Unfortunately the gig is just for those in the US who are T-Mobile customers.

Tomorrowland - New Year’s Eve

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the People of Tomorrow from all over the world. Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 is adapted to all 27 time zones across the world. Count down to 2021 together with these amazing artists. pic.twitter.com/UbvTcFOfnw — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) December 3, 2020

In one of the biggest virtual events of the year to say a long-awaited goodbye to 2020, Tomorrowland is putting on a virtual concert full of amazing artists.

The line-up includes David Guetta, Major Lazer, Diplo and Snoop Dogg.

