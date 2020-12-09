All The Live Virtual Concerts Happening In December – From Louis Tomlinson To Justin Bieber

9 December 2020, 17:47

A number of artists are hosting live virtual concerts at the moment
A number of artists are hosting live virtual concerts at the moment. Picture: Getty

As we continue to dream about a world where thousands of us can be in the same room watching our idols on stage, some of our favourite artists are hosting live virtual concerts to keep our spirits up.

Louis Tomlinson and Justin Bieber are among the pop stars hosting live virtual concerts this month to keep us penciling in plans as if we were headed on a night out.

While Bieber has a show planned for New Year’s Eve, Louis is treating fans to a live performance of his latest album ‘Walls’, which he began to tour in March before the remainder of his dates were postponed.

Louis Tomlinson's Live-Stream Concert: How To Get Tickets And Where To Watch

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard- December 14th

Why have just one artist when you can have fifteen of the biggest artists and bands on planet earth all in one place for the ultimate throwback bonanza?!

Looking back at some of the most iconic JBB performances throughout the years, from One Direction, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes- it's time to get nostalgic and belt out some of your favourite tunes.

The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital’s channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is on 14th December 2020
The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is on 14th December 2020. Picture: Capital
Louis Tomlinson is among the artists hosting a live concert
Louis Tomlinson is among the artists hosting a live concert. Picture: Getty

There are also a few events where artists are coming together for one big show, such as Lang Lang’s International Music Foundation gig.

Here’s a complete list of all the virtual live gigs coming up in December…

Louis Tomlinson - December 12

Louis is reuniting with his band and crew for a show supporting causes close to his heart, including Marcus Rashford’s charity FareShare and the Stagehand Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

Louis’ concert will be live-streamed from a secret location in London, which fans will be able to tune into via Veeps, the livestream concert platform.

Gorillaz - December 12-13

Gorillaz are coming to North America with the second stop on their virtual global tour, performing a live show on the 12th - 13th December.

Andrea Bocelli - December 12

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is performing live from Italy’s Teatro Regio di Parma opera house.

The event is called Believe in Christmas and will have appearances by special guests.

Lang Lang, Sam Smith and more - December 12

Over on Lang Lang’s YouTube channel he will be joined by Sam Smith, Diana Krall, Wyclef Jean and more for the Lang Lang International Music Foundation’s first virtual concert.

The show is called Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music.

Justin Bieber - New Year’s Eve

Justin Bieber announced he’s putting on his first live performance in four years for New Year’s Eve.

Unfortunately the gig is just for those in the US who are T-Mobile customers.

Tomorrowland - New Year’s Eve

In one of the biggest virtual events of the year to say a long-awaited goodbye to 2020, Tomorrowland is putting on a virtual concert full of amazing artists.

The line-up includes David Guetta, Major Lazer, Diplo and Snoop Dogg.

