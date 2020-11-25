Louis Tomlinson's Live-Stream Concert: How To Get Tickets And Where To Watch

Louis Tomlinson is hosting a special concert to raise money for five charities. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson is getting his band and crew back together for a special, one-off show fans can live-stream from home.

Louis Tomlinson is out here making One Direction fans’ 2020 dreams come true by announcing a special concert in December – just a few weeks away.

The show will see the ‘Walls’ singer reunited with his band and crew for a show supporting five causes close to his heart, including Marcus Rashford’s charity FareShare and The Stagehand Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

Louis will also be donating a sum of money to his own touring crew, many of who have been out of work since March due to the pandemic.

“I’ve been incredibly worried about them and felt incredibly powerless, so wanted to give something back,” he told the Telegraph.

The show will be coming live from London in December and tickets for the gig are on sale now! Here’s everything you need to know about Louis’ special concert…

How to get tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s special show

Tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s one-off concert are available to buy from Veeps.

Showing just how many of Louis’ committed fans are after tickets, the website crashed moments after tickets became available!

Tickets for my livestream show on December 12th are on sale now!! Can’t wait for this! https://t.co/WhtUhjvFiU pic.twitter.com/fUJNC3klb2 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 25, 2020

How to watch Louis Tomlinson’s concert

Louis’ concert will be live-streamed from a secret location in London, which fans will be able to tune into via Veeps, the livestream concert platform.

Louis’ 1D bandmate Niall Horan recently organised a similar event, performing from the Royal Albert Hall.

When is Louis Tomlinson’s live-stream concert?

Louis will be going live on 12 December, but he’s yet to spill the details on specific times.

Keep your eyes on this page for updates on Louis’ concert.

