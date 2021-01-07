Who Is Swan On The Masked Singer UK? All The Celebrity Clues So Far

The Swan's identity on The Masked Singer remains an identity. Picture: ITV

Swan on The Masked Singer UK is just one of the costumes causing viewers to scratch their heads over the celebrity identity. So, who is behind the mask?

So far on The Masked Singer we’ve seen Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B unveiled behind two of the incredible costumes, and there are more big reveals yet to come with the mystery of the Swan, Sausage, Blob and more remaining under wraps.

On Saturday nights, viewers tune in to ITV to guess which stars are behind the masks, along with the celebrity guessing panel of Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Some theories on The Masked Singer's Swan reckon Darcey Bussell is behind the mask. Picture: ITV

One of the characters yet to have their true identity unveiled is Swan.

Who is Swan on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues and theories so far...

Who is Swan on The Masked Singer?

A few guesses so far on social media are predicting Drag Race judge Michelle Visage is Swan on The Masked Singer.

Other theories include ballet dancer Darcey Bussell and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Swan speaks in an American accent, fuelling those Michelle Visage rumours, and she said at the start of her first performance: "I might be known for being beautiful birds, but when i think of swans i think of loyalty strength and independence.

Some viewers reckon Swan on The Masked Singer could be Michelle Visage. Picture: ITV

"I am definitely a loyal kind of person, it's one of my biggest strengths.

"Swans have freedom to spread their wings. Becoming a swan has felt like coming full circle from where it all began.”

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

