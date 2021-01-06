Who is Harlequin on 'The Masked Singer UK'? Celebrity clues and theories revealed

Viewers are speculating who Harlequin on 'The Masked Singer UK' is. Picture: The Masked Singer UK/ ITV

'The Masked Singer UK' is back with a bang for series 2 and fans are rushing to try and work out who is behind the Harlequin costume and they already have plenty of theories...

The Masked Singer UK is back, with all its absurdity, for season 2 with a whole new bunch of celebrities singing their hearts out in the most bizarre costumes anyone could think of and viewers are falling over themselves trying to work out who is behind each mask.

One such singer, known only as Harlequin, has people stumped, but as they show off their incredible vocals and clues are dropped along the way- they definitely have their theories.

The joker of the pack 🃏 But WHO IS HARLEQUIN? 🧐🕵️‍♂️ Share YOUR guesses with #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/qsS5uom9G5 — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 2, 2021

The top suggestion floating around online is the singer, Gabrielle, best known for classics including 'Dream' and 'Rise' is taking to the stage, performing for judges Rita Ora, Jonathon Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan as Harlequin.

One fan wrote, "Harlequin is Gabriel I know that voice anywhere" and another said, "I agree...got to be her."

Viewers suspect singer Gabrielle is Harlequin on The Masked Singer UK. Picture: Twitter

Other names include newsreader Fiona Bruce, pop star Emile Sande and Sheridan Smith!

With such a broad spectrum of names being thrown out there we're so excited to discover who is really behind the mask.

Seeing as actual Spice Girl, Mel B, was unmasked as Seahorse we're convinced it could literally be anyone in the disguise at this point.

Who remembers when Alan Johnson was unmasked in series 1?!

The Masked Singer UK is on ITV every Saturday at 7pm!

