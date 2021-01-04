Who is Badger on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues & Theories Revealed

4 January 2021, 17:28

'The Masked Singer UK' has returned just in time and as people rush to work out which celebs are behind the mask, everyone wants to know who Badger is. Here are all the rumours so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for series 2 as a fresh batch of mystery celebs sing their hearts out and provide the nation with some much-needed entertainment in these winter months.

One such character is Badger and fans think they've already worked out who is behind the crazy costume...

Who Is Blob on The Masked Singer UK? Viewers’ Clues And Theories Were Sparked Before Series Began

Fans think they know who 'The Masked Singer UK' Badger is
Fans think they know who 'The Masked Singer UK' Badger is. Picture: The Masked Singer UK/ ITV

The first theory is that Badger is legendary musician Damon Albarn, of Blur and Gorillaz fame, who has a pretty distinct and recognisable voice.

However, other names thrown into the ring are Will Young, who multiple people are certain of, as well as 'Bedroom Floor' singer and former One Direction singer, Liam Payne.

These may sound like huge names to be behind the mask, but as Seahorse was unmasked as actual Spice Girl, Mel B- so literally anyone could be in these costumes!

It seems Badger has more people stumped than other characters on the series in which Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall are judges.

The Masked Singer UK is on ITV every Saturday at 7pm!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music And Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

PM Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

Coronavirus

Lewis Capaldi is working on his second album

Lewis Capaldi Confirms Second Album Is On The Way

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Who Is Sausage On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021.

Jesy Nelson Shares First Post Of 2021 As She Kicks Off 'New Chapter' After Quitting Little Mix
Zara Holland has been charged after breaking Covid laws in Barbados.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Charged And Facing Jail After Breaching Covid Laws In Barbados

Gigi Hadid shows sparks engagement rumours with ring finger

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Rings On Wedding Finger Sparking Engagement Speculation

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball