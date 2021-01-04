Who is Badger on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues & Theories Revealed

'The Masked Singer UK' has returned just in time and as people rush to work out which celebs are behind the mask, everyone wants to know who Badger is. Here are all the rumours so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for series 2 as a fresh batch of mystery celebs sing their hearts out and provide the nation with some much-needed entertainment in these winter months.

One such character is Badger and fans think they've already worked out who is behind the crazy costume...

Fans think they know who 'The Masked Singer UK' Badger is. Picture: The Masked Singer UK/ ITV

The first theory is that Badger is legendary musician Damon Albarn, of Blur and Gorillaz fame, who has a pretty distinct and recognisable voice.

However, other names thrown into the ring are Will Young, who multiple people are certain of, as well as 'Bedroom Floor' singer and former One Direction singer, Liam Payne.

Masked singer predictions



Robin: Aston Merrygold 100%.

Swan: Nicole Scherzinger

Dragon: Sue Perkins

Sausage: Beverly Knight?

Badger: Will Young? Liam Payne?

Harlequin: Gabrielle

Blob: Lenny Henry

Viking: Morten Harket

Bush Baby: David Walliams?

Grandfather Clock: David James — McFly Fan (@Mrs_Poynter98xx) January 3, 2021

These may sound like huge names to be behind the mask, but as Seahorse was unmasked as actual Spice Girl, Mel B- so literally anyone could be in these costumes!

It seems Badger has more people stumped than other characters on the series in which Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall are judges.

The Masked Singer UK is on ITV every Saturday at 7pm!

