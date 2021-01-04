Who Is Sausage On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

4 January 2021, 14:55

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?
Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK? Picture: ITV

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK? Fans think it could be Joss Stone, Sheridan Smith or Stacey Solomon! Here’s a look at all the clues and theories…

The Masked Singer UK is back! And we couldn’t be happier to see an all singing, all dancing Sausage on our screens every Saturday night. (We just know this won’t be the weirdest thing to happen in 2021!)

But who is behind the mask? Let’s take a look at the celebrity clues and theories…

Who Is Blob on The Masked Singer UK? Viewers’ Clues And Theories Were Sparked Before Series Began

The Masked Singer UK viewers think Joss Stone could be Sausage.
The Masked Singer UK viewers think Joss Stone could be Sausage. Picture: Joss Stone/Instagram

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

The judges have guessed that the celebrity performing as Sausage could be former Doctor Who actress and popstar Billie Piper or even TV presenter Maya Jama.

Is Joss Stone Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

One theory is that the celebrity behind the mask could be singer Joss Stone.

The 33-year-old had a huge singing career in the early noughties and had some huge hits such as ‘Super Duper Love,’ ’Fell in Love With a Boy,’ and ‘Don’t Cha Wanna Ride’.

Is Stacey Solomon Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Other viewers are convinced Sausage is Stacey Solomon!

The 31-year-old is best known for being a TV personality these days, however, X Factor fans will remember she made it to the final of the sixth series back in 2009.

Is Sheridan Smith Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Another theory is that it could be actress Sheridan Smith!

Following the show's launch episode, one viewer tweeted: “Sheridan Smith has to be Sausage!”

Sheridan has performed in the West End and has released two albums - ‘Sheridan,’ and ‘A Northern Soul’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Masked Singer News

More News

See more More News

PM Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

Coronavirus

Lewis Capaldi is working on his second album

Lewis Capaldi Confirms Second Album Is On The Way

Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021.

Jesy Nelson Shares First Post Of 2021 As She Kicks Off 'New Chapter' After Quitting Little Mix
Zara Holland has been charged after breaking Covid laws in Barbados.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Charged And Facing Jail After Breaching Covid Laws In Barbados

Gigi Hadid shows sparks engagement rumours with ring finger

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Rings On Wedding Finger Sparking Engagement Speculation

Fans are loving Harry Styles' 'TPWK' video

Staff At Harry Styles’ ‘TPWK’ Video Rehearsals Are Spilling All The Nice Things He Did

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball