Who Is Sausage On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK? Picture: ITV

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK? Fans think it could be Joss Stone, Sheridan Smith or Stacey Solomon! Here’s a look at all the clues and theories…

The Masked Singer UK is back! And we couldn’t be happier to see an all singing, all dancing Sausage on our screens every Saturday night. (We just know this won’t be the weirdest thing to happen in 2021!)

But who is behind the mask? Let’s take a look at the celebrity clues and theories…

The Masked Singer UK viewers think Joss Stone could be Sausage. Picture: Joss Stone/Instagram

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

The judges have guessed that the celebrity performing as Sausage could be former Doctor Who actress and popstar Billie Piper or even TV presenter Maya Jama.

Is Joss Stone Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

One theory is that the celebrity behind the mask could be singer Joss Stone.

The 33-year-old had a huge singing career in the early noughties and had some huge hits such as ‘Super Duper Love,’ ’Fell in Love With a Boy,’ and ‘Don’t Cha Wanna Ride’.

Is Stacey Solomon Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Other viewers are convinced Sausage is Stacey Solomon!

The 31-year-old is best known for being a TV personality these days, however, X Factor fans will remember she made it to the final of the sixth series back in 2009.

Is Sheridan Smith Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Another theory is that it could be actress Sheridan Smith!

Following the show's launch episode, one viewer tweeted: “Sheridan Smith has to be Sausage!”

Sheridan has performed in the West End and has released two albums - ‘Sheridan,’ and ‘A Northern Soul’.

