Who Is Blob on The Masked Singer UK? Viewers’ Clues And Theories Were Sparked Before Series Began

Blob on The Masked Singer is just one of the mystery celebrities singing in disguise on series two, but who is beneath the mask?

The Masked Singer viewers will see a host of new costumes for the second series, and among them is Blob, who some fans reckon they’ve already worked out the identity of.

Before the new series returned to ITV, the show’s Twitter account released clips of the 12 new characters and it was Blob who got a lot of people talking.

So, who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

Who is Blob on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

The judges are back guessing who are behind the costumes. Picture: ITV

In the teaser clip shared of Blob on social media ahead of The Masked Singer’s return, the person in the costume didn’t speak but shook their hips over the show’s theme tune.

The fact Noel Edmonds’ 90’s BBC show Noel’s House Party featured Mr Blobby is just one of the reasons some are already convinced it’s the Deal or No Deal presenter behind the mask.

“Blob is Noel Edmonds,” one person confidently tweeted.

“I think Blob will be Noel Edmonds,” agreed a second.

Mr Blobby featured on Noel Edmonds' BBC show. Picture: Getty

The week before, Sophie Ellis Bextor was revealed to be the Alien, becoming one of the quickest unveilings the show has seen.

Viewers will next get to guess the identity of Harlequin, Seahorse, Viking and more.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday nights on ITV at 7pm.

