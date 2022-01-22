Who Is Anne-Marie? All The Important Facts You Could Ever Want To Know

Anne-Marie's career is going from strength to strength with number one songs and huge collaborations. Picture: instagram

Anne-Marie is one of the biggest pop stars in the UK right now, but what do we really need to know about the 'Ciao Adios' singer? Facts from her net worth, to her best songs and even where she's really from - here are all the important things you need to know.

Anne-Marie, who has had huge collaborations with One Direction's Niall Horan and even Little Mix, burst onto the scene in 2015 and has had a pretty incredible career ever since.

The 30-year-old, whose second album 'Therapy' was a HUGE success, has been nominated for four BRIT Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, such as Doja Cat, Sean Paul and David Guetta.

Anne-Marie Has Opened Up About Her Experience With Anxiety: 'I Thought I Was Going To Die'

Anne-Marie even landed herself a role as judge on The Voice alongside Tom Jones. Picture: instagram

So as one of the biggest pop stars in the UK at the moment, what do we REALLY need to know about Anne-Marie?

Here's all the important facts about the 'Rockabye' singer including her net worth, her best songs and the place she's from. Let’s take a look…

What is Anne-Marie’s net worth?

It’s unclear what Anne-Marie’s exact net worth amount is, but the singer has earned millions of pounds through touring and endorsements.

What are Anne-Marie’s best songs?

Anne-Marie has had huge chart success over the years with hits such as ‘Alarm.’ ‘Ciao Adios,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘2002’.

Not only has she completed some amazing solo work, she's also been able to team up with some huge names including Little Mix, Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran to name just a few.

Anne-Marie - who has an incredibly supportive family behind her - released her second studio album, 'Therapy' in 2021 which was a huge success.

How old is Anne-Marie?

Just 30 years old, Anne-Marie has achieved a LOT for such a young talent. She was born on April 7 1991.

Where is Anne-Marie from?

Anne-Marie was born and raised in East Tilbury, Essex. She grew up there with her teacher mum, dad and sister Samantha.

Anne-Marie and her older sister are from a very close family who grew up in East Tilbury. Picture: Anne-Marie/Twitter

Was Anne-Marie on The Voice?

Not just a hit with her top songs, Anne-Marie was even picked to be a judge on the UK version of The Voice, taking over from Meghan Trainor.

The chart-topper sat in those famous red spinning chairs alongside Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am. It looks like she'll be back for the 2022 series too.

Was Anne-Marie in the theatre?

Always set for stardom, Anne-Marie began her early showbiz career on the stage. As a child, she appeared in two huge West End productions including Les Misérables when she was just six, and Whistle Down the Wind when she was 12.

Anne-Marie fans will be surprised to know her career started in the West End. Picture: Anne-Marie/Instagram

Is Anne-Marie a black belt in Shotokan karate?

Yes, Anne-Marie has been having lessons in karate since she was aged nine and she won Double Gold in the 2002 Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association World Championships!

Who is Anne-Marie dating?

Anne-Marie hasn’t spoken publicly about her dating life since 2016.

However, in 2018, ahead of the release of her debut album, ‘Speak Your Mind,’ she opened up about being attracted to men and women.

Anne-Marie is often asked about her relationship with Niall Horan as they often work together, however, they are purely the best of friends.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News