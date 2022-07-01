Who Was Dumped From Love Island? Fans Think They’ve Worked It Out

1 July 2022, 12:41

Love Island fans are adamant they know who's been dumped from the villa
Love Island fans are adamant they know who's been dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans are convinced they’ve worked out who will be dumped from the villa tonight.

Love Island viewers have been desperate to find out who has been dumped from the villa after a brutal public vote has sent a couple packing.

Fans have been asked to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple after the recoupling on Wednesday night.

The Islanders then found out that one couple will be axed following a public vote, and six contestants were told they were at risk of being dumped from the island.

However, a savage twist saw the Islanders having the final say as they then had to choose which girl and boy would be leaving the villa.

The highly-anticipated episode has already been filmed but will air tonight - so, who got voted off? Let’s take a look at some fan theories…

Love Island fans have speculated about who's leaving the villa
Love Island fans have speculated about who's leaving the villa. Picture: ITV2

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Three couples are in the bottom three after the public voted for the most compatible couples.

Those at risk of being dumped are: Andrew Le Page, Charlie Radnedge, Jay Younger, Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni Buxton and Danica Taylor.

However, some fans are adamant that Andrew and Tasha will be safe as they’re the longest-standing couple in the villa so far.

Fans fear that Danica and Charlie could be heading home after the dancer’s unfortunate string of couples she’s been in, as she’s yet to find a romantic connection in the villa.

Love Island fans are convinced Andrew and Tasha are staying
Love Island fans are convinced Andrew and Tasha are staying. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans think Danica and Charlie could be sent home
Love Island fans think Danica and Charlie could be sent home. Picture: ITV2

One fan tweeted: “Danica and Charlie are getting dumped before Casa Amor, my girl never had a chance #loveisland.”

“Really want Andrew to find someone nice in Casa Amor. Really wished Danica could have found someone too like she deserved but she’s getting dumped #loveisland,” added another.

A third speculated: “Alright, who do we think is getting dumped? I feel like it'll be Charlie and Danica tbh #loveisland.”

Another went on to say: “I think Charlie and Danica will be dumped by the cast.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

