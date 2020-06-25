Where To Buy Harry Styles' Tattoo Hoodie

Harry Styles tattoos were made into a sweatshirt. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden/Amazon/Twitter

Harry Styles’ unique tattoos were iconically made into a hoodie, which he famously wore during his One Direction days, but where can I buy it?

Harry Styles is known for having some very one-of-a-kind tattoos, especially across his arms and chest.

Years ago, during the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s One Direction days, he sported an iconic hoodie which had identical prints of his ink on it.

They became sold out everywhere and were widely popular with Directioners internationally, especially after Harry, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, in 2015, while the TV host sported the iconic pullover.

But where can I buy a Harry Styles tattoo hoodie now?

James Corden famously wore the Harry Styles tattoo hoodie in 2015. Picture: YouTube

Where to buy Harry Styles’ tattoo hoodie

The original Harry Styles tattoo hoodie is sold out. Picture: Amazon.co.uk

The ‘Adore You’ singer hasn’t been spotted in the famous sweatshirt in years, but unsurprisingly it’s still in demand by fans.

Although there are some similar versions available on Amazon and Etsy, when you search for ‘Harry Styles tattoo hoodie’, there are none available that are identical to the original.

The lookalike sweatshirts feature the ‘Fine Line’ singer's big butterfly ink in the centre of the hoodie, as well as the two swallows on the collarbone area.

People are reselling the tattoo hoodie without all the ink. Picture: Amazon.co.uk

However, all the other small tatts aren’t printed on.

Not to worry though, Haz is selling ‘Treat People With Kindness’ hoodies on his website and they’re hugely popular with fans!

He is even selling Pride merchandise - we can only stan!

