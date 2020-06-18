Where To Buy Harry Styles’ 'Treat People With Kindness' Hoodie

Harry Styles fans have been raving about his 'Treat People With Kindness' merch. Picture: PA/Twitter/shopuk.hstyles.co.uk

Harry Styles is famous for his slogan ‘Treat People With Kindness’ and he's now selling hoodies with the saying on it, but where can I get them from?

Harry Styles has proved time and time again that he is one of the most polite pop stars around, and embraces his ‘Treat People With Kindness’ slogan.

To make things even better, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has merchandise with the phrase stamped on, and there’s been a lot of interest, in particular, for his ‘TPWK’ hoodies.

The One Direction star even has a special range for Pride month where the logos are all in rainbow letters to symbolise the colours of the Pride flag!

But where can I buy one of Haz's Treat People With Kindness hoodies?

The #Pride 'Treat People With Kindness' tee, hoodie and water bottle have been restocked!



Get yours here: https://t.co/1O07A9dn3v pic.twitter.com/54DSBGGsWd — HSD🍉 (@hsdaily) June 17, 2020

Harry Styles' 'Treat People With Kindness' hoodies are stocked in different colours. Picture: shopuk.hstyles.co.uk

There are Pride t-shirts on Harry Styles' merch website. Picture: shopuk.hstyles.co.uk

HARRY wearing his TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS hoodie petting a DOG are we KIDDING????? 🥺🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/MazmtBDJsw — serena (@signofthegrande) March 24, 2019

Log on to the ‘Adore You’ hitmaker’s official merchandise website, https://shopuk.hstyles.co.uk/.

Go on to the ‘outerwear’ section and there are currently three different coloured hoodies available; black, pastel blue and grey.

The grey hoodie boasts the Pride rainbow letters on and has been super popular with fans on social media.

It’s the most expensive piece of clothing on the website at £69.95, with the other two colours between £49.95-£59.95.

However, there are also t-shirts available to shop starting from £24.95 and he even has Pride tees!

The clothing items have a variety of prints on them, from his ‘Fine Line’ album cover to ‘Do You Know Who You Are?’, which was popularised with the first single from his latest album, ‘Light’s Up’.

