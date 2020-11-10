Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson missed The Search final and the EMAs. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram / Getty

Little Mix released their new album ‘Confetti’ on Friday but Jesy Nelson has remained off of social media and out of the public eye since.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards went to work without Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson this weekend as she pulled out of The Search final and hosting the EMAs due to illness.

Since then she has also stayed off of Instagram where she’s usually quite vocal, while the rest of her band promote their new album 'Confetti' on their own accounts.

Jesy’s silence has some fans concerned for her welfare, with Mixers sending an influx of messages wishing her to feel better soon, as well as filling her boyfriend Sean Sagar's Insta comments with questions about how she is.

Here’s what the band have said so far about Jesy’s absence from Little Mix…

Where is Jesy Nelson from Little Mix?

On Saturday 7 November, the morning of The Search final, Little Mix's team issued a statement explaining why Jesy would be missing the final episode of Little Mix’s talent show, as well as the EMAs which the girls hosted.

The statement said: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search. She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMA’s.”

Little Mix: Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie hosted the EMAs without Jesy. Picture: Getty

On Sunday as Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne hosted the EMAs, they made sure to give their missing bestie a regular shoutout saying how much she would have loved to have been there.

And after scooping two awards on the night, each of the stars took to Instagram to say how much they missed Jesy.

On Little Mix’s Insta account the trio wrote: “Tonight was the best. Thank you for letting us host @mtvema, we had a BLAST!! We missed you Jesy.”

Jesy hasn’t posted on Instagram since Halloween, where she showed off her devilish costume on the grid, and fans are now leaving comments sending their love as she recovers.

