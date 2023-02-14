When Is You Season 4 Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

The lowdown on when You season 4 part 2 will be released. Picture: Netflix

Here’s when to expect the release of You season 4 part 2 and when the new batch of episodes will be released.

You season 4 is finally here after what feels like forever - but fans are hungry to know what happens in part 2.

This series was split into two parts for the first time ever, forcing fans to wait just a little longer to find out the fate of the new batch of characters in Joe Goldberg’s new life in London, where he’s also taken on the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore.

If you’ve been watching the first five episodes of You season 4, you’ll be seriously wrapped up in the imminent death of Malcolm, which caused a frantic whodunnit amongst his nearest and dearest.

Viewers now await to see what lies in the next batch of episodes - but when will they drop?

Here’s what to expect from You season 4 part 2.

You season 4 part 1 dropped on February 9. Picture: Netflix

When is You season 4 part 2 coming out?

The second part of You season 4 is set for release on March 9, 2023.

This is exactly a month after Netflix dropped the first five episodes of part 1 on the streaming service back on February 9.

This also comes after the initial release dates for parts 1 and 2 were a day later on February 10 and March 10, respectively, before Netflix pushed the release date one day forward.

There will be another 5 episodes dropping for You season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

You season 4 part 2 is dropping on March 9. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in You season 4 part 2?

Another five epodes will be released in part two.

This means that altogether, we’ll get 10 episodes to break down the latest string of murders, murderers and other Joe Goldberg-esque mishaps.

The show is yet to be renewed for a season 5 just yet, but we wouldn’t put it past showrunners due to the popularity of the series.

