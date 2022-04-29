When Is The Selling Sunset Reunion? Release Date & Who's Joining Revealed

Selling Sunset's reunion special is dropping in May following the end of season 5. Picture: Netflix

Here’s what you need to know about Selling Sunset’s reunion episode including when it's airing and which of the cast members will be returning.

Selling Sunset season 5 may be over already for those who binge-watched it, but fear not as a reunion episode is in the works!

The new season of the Netflix show only dropped on April 22 but fans have been so hooked that it feels as if it’s gone in the blink of an eye.

Thankfully, though, a reunion is heading to our screens in the near future which promises a lot of fiery conversations between some of the cast including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, to name a few.

But when is the Selling Sunset reunion and who will be joining?

Here’s the complete lowdown…

The Selling Sunset cast is returning for a reunion episode. Picture: Netflix

When is the Selling Sunset reunion?

The reunion episode is the first of its kind for Selling Sunset - how exciting!

The special will air on May 6 on Netflix and will be hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France.

The Selling Sunset reunion special will air on Netflix on May 6. Picture: Netflix

The Selling Sunset reunion special will be the first of its kind. Picture: Netflix

Who will be on the Selling Sunset reunion?

The cast members who will be joining the sofas for the reunion special will include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Brett Oppenheim and Romain Bonnet will also be featuring in the reunion.

However, Christine Quinn will be noticeably absent from the special after she tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

She is said to have also declined the invitation to join virtually as she wasn’t feeling well enough, however, Amanza will be attending virtually from her home after also testing positive for Covid-19.

