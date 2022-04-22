Selling Sunset Season 5: How Many Episodes & When They Air On Netflix

22 April 2022, 13:30

Here's the lowdown on the brand new episodes in season 5 of Selling Sunset
Here's the lowdown on the brand new episodes in season 5 of Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s all the tea on how many episodes there are of Selling Sunset season 5 as the new season drops on Netflix.

Selling Sunset season 5 is finally here and we already can’t wait to watch the Oppenheim Group make a comeback to Netflix.

Not only will fans get to see all the updates on Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s relationship, but we’ve also been treated to a new addition to the real estate group; Chelsea Lazkani.

Inside The Glamorous Transformations Of The Selling Sunset Cast: From Christine Quinn To Chrishell Stause

Of course, we’re expecting even more drama to unfold as before as we prepare to binge-watch the entire new series.

So, exactly how many episodes are there in season 5 of Selling Sunset and when will they drop?

There will be 10 episodes of Selling Sunset in season 5
There will be 10 episodes of Selling Sunset in season 5. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Selling Sunset 5 and what’s the air date and time?

New drama is ready to unfold from the Oppenheim group in season 5 of Selling Sunset
New drama is ready to unfold from the Oppenheim group in season 5 of Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

There are 10 episodes in Selling Sunset season 5.

The reality TV series landed on Netflix on April 22, meaning that all 10 episodes are available and ready to watch.

Each episode will be around 30-40 minutes long, similar to previous seasons.

If you’ve already binge-watched the entire series, you’re probably wondering if there’s a season 6 on the cards.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, we can assume a release date will be very soon if it is happening!

