When Does Ariana Grande’s Album Come Out?

Ariana Grande said 'Positions' is her 'favourite project'. Picture: instagram

When does Ariana Grande’s album 'Positions' come out?

Ariana Grande’s sixth studio album ‘Positions’ is almost ours.

So far, the ‘Nasty’ singer, who is in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, has remained tight-lipped about her new record, however, she has given us the track list!

Why Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande's sixth studio album 'Positions' is about to drop. Picture: instagram

But when does her album actually come out? Let’s take a look….

When does Ariana Grande’s album come out?

Ariana Grande’s album will drop on 30 October. (4am UK time!)

The ‘Sweetener’ singer recently tweeted about how ‘excited’ she is for her fans to hear it and revealed she ‘can’t stop crying’.

She said:” hellooo ! can it be tomorrow night already please ! love u so much i am so so grateful and excited. can’t stop cryin. hooooooooooo.”

Ariana’s last album, ‘Thank U, Next’ was released in 2019, less than six months after she dropped 'Sweetener’.

Although Ari is proud of all of her records, we know this one is her ‘favourite for many reasons’.

She recently tweeted, saying: “This project is my favourite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.”

So far we’ve only heard ‘Positions,’ but it’s a bop and we just know the rest of the album will be too!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!