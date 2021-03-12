What’s Inside A Grammys Gift Bag As Performers & Nominees Could Walk Away With $30,000 Of Goodies

12 March 2021, 15:38 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 17:34

A number of different treats are included inside The Grammys' gift bags.
A number of different treats are included inside The Grammys' gift bags. Picture: PA/Getty

The Grammy Awards will see all of the performers, nominees and presenters leave with a very generous gift bag of up to $30,000 worth of treats inside! But what’s included in the Grammy’s gift bag?

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Grammys 2021 is set to have the hottest line-up we’ve seen in years, with stars such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion getting ready to take the stage for some spellbinding performances.

With a number of artists like Haz, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat up for nominations, fans are anticipating Sunday evening where they will see who will scoop some new awards!

A Guide To Harry Styles At The Grammys – Nominations, Performance And All The Latest

However, it isn’t just the awards people will be going home with, as performers and presenters will all get to walk away with the ever-famous Grammys gift bag.

But what exactly is inside the Grammys gift bag? And how much is it worth?

Let’s take a look…

What’s inside a Grammys gift bag?

LA-based company Distinctive Assets, who supply the gift bags, revealed that this year’s goodies are expected to be representative of diverse companies, according to the founder, Lash Fary.

Lash announced: “We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities and beyond.

“These entrepreneurs … give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag.”

The Grammys gift bags are known for being super expensive.
The Grammys gift bags are known for being super expensive. Picture: PA

This year’s bag will include:

  • Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation t-shirts
  • Prince of Peace totes
  • Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals
  • Tiger Balm pain relieving patches
  • Grammy Museum Collection: live
  • A gift card signed by McFly
  • A Black-owned fashion label known for genderless designs
  • An anti-racist children’s book titled “Change-Maker Village”
  • A 'Happiness Planner'/gratitude journal/inspirational planner
  • Bacardi rum
  • Hayley’s Bracelets
  • HFactor Hydrogen Water
  • Gold Relax Candle
  • Chubby Chipmunk Chocolates
  • Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas

Many more products will reportedly be included, with the official worth of the bag yet to be revealed.

However, if previous years are anything to go by, the gift bags can be expected to be worth up to an eye-watering $30,000 (£21,600) each!

I guess it's safe to say everyone will leave the Grammys a winner!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish and Doja Cat are among the Grammys 2021 performers

Grammys 2021: Full List Of Who’s Performing – Including Harry Styles & Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

Billie Eilish is up for four Grammy awards this year.

Billie Eilish At The Grammys 2021: Your Guide To Her Nominations, Performances & More

Billie Eilish's Apple TV+ documentary has added an impressive amount of money to her net worth.

Billie Eilish’s Net Worth Revealed As Her Documentary Doubles Her Staggering Fortune

Wayne Linker has set the record straight on his romance with Chloe Ferry

What’s Really Going On With Wayne Lineker And Chloe Ferry

Justin Bieber won't be attending 2021 GRAMMYs despite four nominations

Justin Bieber Is 'Not Attending GRAMMYs' Following Dispute About Nominations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man