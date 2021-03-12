What’s Inside A Grammys Gift Bag As Performers & Nominees Could Walk Away With $30,000 Of Goodies

A number of different treats are included inside The Grammys' gift bags. Picture: PA/Getty

The Grammy Awards will see all of the performers, nominees and presenters leave with a very generous gift bag of up to $30,000 worth of treats inside! But what’s included in the Grammy’s gift bag?

By Capital FM

The Grammys 2021 is set to have the hottest line-up we’ve seen in years, with stars such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion getting ready to take the stage for some spellbinding performances.

With a number of artists like Haz, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat up for nominations, fans are anticipating Sunday evening where they will see who will scoop some new awards!

However, it isn’t just the awards people will be going home with, as performers and presenters will all get to walk away with the ever-famous Grammys gift bag.

But what exactly is inside the Grammys gift bag? And how much is it worth?

Let’s take a look…

What’s inside a Grammys gift bag?

LA-based company Distinctive Assets, who supply the gift bags, revealed that this year’s goodies are expected to be representative of diverse companies, according to the founder, Lash Fary.

Lash announced: “We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities and beyond.

“These entrepreneurs … give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag.”

The Grammys gift bags are known for being super expensive. Picture: PA

This year’s bag will include:

Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation t-shirts

Prince of Peace totes

Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals

Tiger Balm pain relieving patches

Grammy Museum Collection: live

A gift card signed by McFly

A Black-owned fashion label known for genderless designs

An anti-racist children’s book titled “Change-Maker Village”

A 'Happiness Planner'/gratitude journal/inspirational planner

Bacardi rum

Hayley’s Bracelets

HFactor Hydrogen Water

Gold Relax Candle

Chubby Chipmunk Chocolates

Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas

Many more products will reportedly be included, with the official worth of the bag yet to be revealed.

However, if previous years are anything to go by, the gift bags can be expected to be worth up to an eye-watering $30,000 (£21,600) each!

I guess it's safe to say everyone will leave the Grammys a winner!

