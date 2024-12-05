Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked? Here's what happens in the musical

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked? Picture: Universal Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East? The Wicked and The Wizard of Oz character nickname explained.

If you're already well-verse in Wicked and The Wizard of Oz lore, you'll already know who the Wicked Wicked of the West and the Wicked Witch of the East are - and how they came to be. (Yes, there's two of them... and no, they're not the same person.)

But if you don't, and you're completely confusified about who's who and which witch is which, here's your explainer...

Wicked acts as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, telling the story of Elphaba and Glinda looong before Dorothy showed up. In The Wizard of Oz, viewers are introduced to both witches and Wicked adds to that lore by explaining how those two characters ended up with those specific monikers.

So, who exactly is the Wicked Witch of the East and why did she end up with that nickname? Scroll down to find out.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens next!

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East?

Elphaba is known as the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

How does Nessarose become the Wicked Witch of the East?

In Act 2 of the stage musical, Nessarose rises to power in Munchkinland and becomes the governor following the death of her and Elphaba's father. However, Elphaba's sweet sister that we warmed to in Act 1 has completely disappeared.

Since Elphaba's disappearance, Nessarose has now stripped the Munchkins of their rights, and has made Boq her servant. The Munchkins now fear her and have given her the nickname of 'Wicked Wicked of the East' due to her tyrannical rule.

Unlike Elphaba, however, Nessarose does not have powers. She is not actually a witch.

Elphaba's sister Nessarose is dubbed the 'Wicked Witch of the East' by the Munchkins. Picture: Universal Pictures via YouTube

When Elphaba arrives in Munchkinland seeking refuge, Nessarose refuses to help her and calls her out for not using her magic to help her overcome her disability. Guilt-ridden, Elphaba then enchants Nessarose's silver slippers and gives her the ability to walk again. (This storyline has been changed in the movie musical.)

Nessarose then uses a spell from the Grimmerie to try and make Boq fall back in love with her but it backfires and she shrinks his heart. Elphaba attempts to save him, turning him into the Tin Man to end his suffering but Nessarose is horrified at what has happened.

This is where the musical starts to match up with the plot of The Wizard of Oz, and where Nessarose's storyline comes to a tragic end.

The last time we see Nessarose alive is when she exiles Elphaba over Boq's transformation. Nessarose then tragically dies after being crushed by Dorothy's house when it unexpectedly lands in Oz as a result of the tornado.

How does Nessarose die in Wicked? Her death is where The Wizard of Oz's timeline begins to crossover. Picture: Alamy

