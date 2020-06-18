Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Breaks His Silence On The Reason Why He And Francesca Farago Split

Harry Jowsey has explained why him and his Too Hot To Handle co-star Francesca Farago split. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

The popular Too Hot To Handle couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have broken up and he has now explained in a YouTube why they’ve called it quits.

Too Hot To Handle stars Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have called time on their relationship and the former Aussie contestant revealed he split up with her because he was at a ‘dark point’ in his life.

The reality star explained in a lengthy YouTube video that he’s ‘always going to have love for Francesca’ and revealed he was ‘always infatuated by her’, but added that when they argued it would be ‘the worst and most depressed times’ in his life.

He said: “I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca.

“Why we didn’t want to talk about the break up sooner is purely because Francesca is just moving to LA and we realised that with our relationship, we haven’t built the fundamental steps to building a healthy relationship so we wanted to start as friends on a friendship level and then build that love all the way back up.”

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago dated for over a year. Picture: Instagram

The pair have lived apart since their stint on the show last year, with Harry living in LA and Francesca living in Vancouver, Canada.

Touching on what led him to call time on their romance, he added: “So, I broke up with her. I’m not going to be petty or throw shade for no reason.

“There’s a big reason I had to end things with Francesca because I was at a very dark point in my life, where there was a lot of stuff going on around me.

“So from the first break up, I think we were pretty damaged, I think we were pretty upset and pretty hurt and had no clarity or anything.”

The pair had gone their separate ways a few months after the Netflix show had ended, but got back together and eventually got engaged last month.

Harry explained what happened before they reconciled, saying: “Long story short, we decided to give it another go, knowing I was still really damaged and I was really hurt from before.”

Harry went on to end the video by saying ‘she’s always going to be his best friend’ and that he would always text her and tell her ‘she’s his forever’.

“Sometimes people change,” he continued, “and sometimes you see things in people that you don’t want to see and you don’t want to be around.

“I had to end things because I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continuing to be seriously depressed in the relationship."

