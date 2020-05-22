‘Too Hot To Handle’ Contestant Lydia Clyma Reveals She Has A Secret Son

'Too Hot To Handle' contestant Lydia Clyma decided not to share the fact she has a son on the hit Netflix show.

Too Hot To Handle star Lydia Clyma has a secret son.

According to Daily Mail, the 23-year-old made the decision not to share the fact she is a mother on the Netflix show and she didn’t open up about it to any of the other contestants off camera either.

A source told the tabloid: “Lydia wanted to go on the show without having to think or worry about telling the other contestants that she's a mum.

“She had her son at a young age and being on the series gave her the chance to date again freely.

“Other than growing close to David, there wasn't any real reason for her to open up about Isaiah, so she didn't feel the need to say on or off camera.”

Although Lydia, who was one of the late arrivals on the show, didn’t find love, she made it to the final and walked away with a cut of the $75,000 prize.

The only contestants to leave the resort in a couple were Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend and Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.

Rhonda and Sharron’s romance wasn’t meant to be, and the couple ended up splitting before the show had aired.

Rhonda, who chose to reveal that she has a son on the show, said in an interview with Women’s Health that although they decided to call it quits, they’re still ‘the best of friends’.

She said: “Unfortunately, we are not [together].

"We are the best of friends; we still do talk, as far as helping each other out, talking to each other, and things like that.

"With everything that's going on now, we actually haven't even had the time to meet since the show... It's been very difficult with that space between us… so we kind of just agreed to be friends for now.”

Francesca and Harry parted ways temporarily and he reportedly enjoyed a secret fling with Madison Wyborny, who also appeared on the show. However, they are now back together and Francesca is hoping they can make it work and even wants to get married.

