Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Had ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Before Reuniting With Francesca Farago, According To Co-Star Chloe Veitch

Harry Jowsey apparently had a girlfriend before reuniting with Francesca Farago. Picture: Harry Jowsey/Instagram

Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey had a girlfriend before making his on-off relationship with co-star Francesca Farago official.

Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch has revealed her Netflix co-star Harry Jowsey had a secret girlfriend after the show, before he later reunited with Francesca Farago who he met on the series.

Chloe claimed Harry was in a relationship with another woman after splitting from Francesca once filming had wrapped on Too Hot to Handle in April 2019.

Here’s What Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Is Doing Now

Speaking on Australian radio show Fox FM Chloe said Harry dated someone else before reuniting with Francesca, downplaying the admission to the shocked hosts by adding: “It was on Instagram.”

Chloe Veitch has claimed Harry Jowsey had a girlfriend after splitting from Francesca Farago. Picture: Chloe Veitch/Instagram

She also said she’s not jealous of Harry and Francesca’s relationship, after the couple reunited following months apart later on in 2019.

Chloe told the show’s hosts Fifi, Fev and Byron: “Harry was with someone else, he had another girlfriend in the space that him and Francesca split up.

“It was on Instagram.”

When asked if she’s jealous of the couples relationship, Chloe said: “Definitely not! They've been through a lot together, and I think they're stronger than ever now to be honest.

“I’m definitely not jealous of the relationship, because of how many ups and downs they've had.”

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey split after Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

Harry hasn’t yet publicly spoken about dating someone else before getting back with Francesca.

The couple confirmed they’re together with an Instagram post one week after Too Hot to Handle dropped on Netflix and ever since they’ve been sharing loved-up selfies.

Chloe was too initially attracted to Harry at the start of the retreat, but he soon had his head turned by model Francesca.

After a bumpy start over who kissed who first – an action lost the group $3,000 – the couple patched things up and went on to continue to decrease the prize fund.

At the end of the show they vowed to visit one another in their respective homelands but broke up weeks later.

However, the couple reunited before the end of 2019 and have seemingly remained inseparable since.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News