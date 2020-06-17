Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey And Francesca Farago Have Split

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have split.

Harry Jowsey and Franseca Farago, from Netflix’s hit show Too Hot To Handle, have split up.

The pair have been living apart for the months due to the coronavirus pandemic (Harry lives in Los Angeles and Francesca lives in Canada) which has apparently put a strain on their relationship.

Harry announced the sad news in an Instagram video and said it was a really ’s**t situation’. He also hinted he’s going to reveal more details about what happened tomorrow.

He said: “The last thing that I wanna do is to glorify or turn heartbreak into an event or a funny TikTok or a way to try and speak down on someone.

“This is a shit situation and only Francesca and myself know the full extent of what has happened but I’m gonna touch on it tomorrow.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who isn’t jumping to conclusions. There are always two sides to every story.

“Francesca knows I’m always going to love her and she will always have special place in my heart, but I’m going to touch on it tomorrow.”

Harry and Francesca caused a stir on Too Hot To Handle when they repeatedly broke the rules by kissing, making the prize fund go down.

The show was filmed last year and they reportedly split soon after the programme wrapped up filming but then decided to give things another go.

However, it now looks like it’s over for good!

