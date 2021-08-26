Teddy Soares Secretly Flirted With Another Bombshell In Casa Amor

Did Teddy flirt more in Casa Amor than we realised? Picture: Kalia Troy/Teddy Soares/Instagram

Turns out maybe Teddy had chemistry with another Casa Amor babe... here's the lowdown on his 'lads holiday' antics and why it wasn't aired on the show.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter certainly had a turbulent Love Island journey!

After all the curve balls that they were thrown, from 'movie night' to the Casa Amor postcard, the loved-up pair triumphed and even finished in third place.

However, a certain bombshell has spilt the tea on Teddy's flirtations after the electric finale episode that aired on Monday night.

Teddy and Faye were places third in the Love Island finale. Picture: ITV

Casa Amor bombshell Kaila Troy told The DailyStar about the antics of the financial consultant when in the rival villa that took the hit dating show by storm in July.

The Irish DJ revealed that she and the finalist struck a chord during the three day Casa stint but their coy scenes failed to make it to air.

Tyler Cruickshank's former flame, Clarisse Juliette, also had a rapport with Teddy before joining the OG villa.

Kalia Troy spilt the tea on her and Teddy Soares. Picture: Kalia Troy/Instagram

She gave the lowdown on their Amor journey: "I spoke to all the guys, but it was Teddy that I liked the most and we spoke a lot!

"I had a lot of conversations with him, I mean they didn't show it but I had a lot of conversations with him."

The reality star divulged that the Manchester hunk confessed to both her and Clarisse that he liked them but he wanted to pursue his connection with Faye.

Kalia told the publication: "He then started talking about Faye and I thought 'why would I ask you about Faye?'

"I'm not concerned about another female. I'm here getting to know you, I'm not going to ask you questions about someone else."

If only all those flirtations made their way onto the infamous postcard!

