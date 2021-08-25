The Love Island Cast Are Moving In Together In Essex

25 August 2021, 16:54

The Love Island cast are planning on moving in together
The Love Island cast are planning on moving in together. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have revealed the Love Island 2021 cast are all going to live together.

The Love Island villa has made some unbreakable bonds over the years, so much so that a number of this year’s cast mates are going to move in together.

Milie Court and Liam Reardon revealed in their final Love Island interview some of the girls will move into a place together while the lads move into a flat of their own.

Molly-Mae Hague Signs Multi-Million Pound Deal With PrettyLittleThing

And Essex will be their new hometown.

Some of the Love Island lads are planning on living together
Some of the Love Island lads are planning on living together. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram
Some of the Love Island girls are planning on moving in together in Essex
Some of the Love Island girls are planning on moving in together in Essex. Picture: ITV2

The couples are planning to live in their respective friendship groups and in “six months” hope to move in with each of their partners.

Liam said: “I love where I'm from but I would like to venture off and move to somewhere new and Essex seems like the perfect place really.

"I know some of the boys who were in the villa we got on so well and they mentioned moving in together and they’d like to move to Essex so that’s something I would definitely be considering and that’s my plan really, moving to Essex.”

The Love Islanders got very close in the villa
The Love Islanders got very close in the villa. Picture: ITV2

He added: “Millie and I will move in together eventually. We’ve been living together in the villa together for the past 7/8 weeks. We don’t want to jump into living together straight away because we don’t want to add too much pressure.”

Millie re-iterated the plans for herself and the girls in the villa, most likely including Chloe Burrows, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi.

She agreed: “We haven’t been away from each other yet to miss each other and do those things that you do in normal relationships. But us girls [from the villa] will rent a house in Essex, boys will rent a house in Essex, see how that goes for six months and then get a crack on with it [moving in together].” 

The couple also spoke about how they plan on spending their share of the £50k prize, with them both stating they want to spoil their families back home before putting it towards a house.

