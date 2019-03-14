Who Are Millie Bobby Brown's Parents? Everything You Need To Know About Robert And Kelly Brown

14 March 2019

Here's the mum and dad behind Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who sold everything to help her follow her acting dreams.

Millie Bobby Brown has achieved more at just 15 years old than most actors can dream of, but she couldn't have done it without a serious support network behind her - here's everything you need to know about the Stranger Things star's parents.

Millie's parents' names are Robert and Kelly Brown, and it's safe to say they made a lot of sacrifices to help Millie along in her acting career.

Robert worked as an estate agent before the family sold everything and packed up and moved to Hollywood to help Millie get auditions for roles.

The family ended up having to move back to the UK after a series of unsuccessful auditions left them 'broke', but her audition for Stranger Things happened to come along at just the right time.

The role - starring as Eleven - turned out to be her big break and the rest is history, with her managing to become one of the most famous young faces of the moment.

Her mother was said to be upset about her being required to cut her hair for the role on Stranger Things, as she loved her long head of hair.

Millie has since amused a net worth reported to be around £2.3million from her various acting roles, so moving across the world was definitely a wise investment.

