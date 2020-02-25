Stranger Things Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Explain Why They Kept Relationship Private

25 February 2020, 16:56

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have an on-screen and off-screen romance
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have an on-screen and off-screen romance. Picture: PA

Charlie Heaton and his Stranger Things co-star, Natalia Dyer have kept a low-key dating profile since they were first spotted together in 2017.

Stranger Things stars, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, have been dating for three years and have kept their romance under the radar.

The on-screen couple have kept their real-life relationship as low-key as possible over the years and Charlie, who plays Jonathon Byers in the Netflix show, has revealed why.

Little Mix Celebrated Millie Bobby Brown's 16th Birthday With The Stranger Things Star

In an interview with GQ, the 26-year-old said: “We didn't really know what the relationship was.

“That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Heaton and] Natalia and sparks were flying.”

The Stranger Things stars also have a romance on set
The Stranger Things stars also have a romance on set. Picture: PA

Speculation that the pair were an item first circulated back in September 2016, despite neither of them confirming it.

In December 2017, they made their debut as an official couple, holding hands on the red carpet for the Fashion Awards, in London.

They have made appearances together at star-studded events since and snapped loved-up pics with each other on Instagram.

However, the duo still try to stay out of the limelight, where possible.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer sparked romance rumours in 2016
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer sparked romance rumours in 2016. Picture: PA

Natalia previously spoke about their relationship to Refinery29, explaining what it was like to work on-screen with your partner.

She said: "It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It’s always really fun.

"We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

