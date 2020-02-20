Little Mix Celebrated Millie Bobby Brown's 16th Birthday With The Stranger Things Star

Millie Bobby Brown continues to prove she's the coolest teenager around, having Little Mix see her 16th birthday in at a glamorous event

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have posted their time at Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's sweet 16 birthday party, and she's officially the coolest teenager around with the star-studded bash ringing in her big day.

Millie Bobby Brown had a seriously star-studded 16th birthday. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Dancing and singing with the girl band, MBB joked she's the new 'fifth member' of the group, and we'd like to formally propose this happens IRL, because we're so here for it.

The fun-filled bash was jam packed with celeb guests, although her co-stars weren't at the bash, but seeing as they're mostly from across the pond, it isn't so surprising they weren't there- watching their green footprint and all!

Jade, AKA, the best big sister in the entire world, wrote a touching Instagram post to the actress, writing: "big sis duties at @milliebobbybrown sweet 16th."

"Being thrown into the limelight so young is hard. Being judged by everyone is even harder. Always be proud that you use your platform for good and encourage others to be kinder."

"Happy birthday lovely, we got you."

Posting to her own page, the 16-year-old wrote about the pressures of growing up under the limelight and calls for people to be kinder, writing:

"16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated."

"I'll continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."



"Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights."

Also in attendance was former TOWIE star, Jess Wright, Meghan Trainor and Stacey Solomon- a pretty eclectic guest list, but what can we say, MBB is a popular lady!

