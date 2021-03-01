Exclusive

Sonny Jay Reveals Deal He Made With Rebekah Vardy After She Was Voted Off Dancing On Ice

Sonny Jay and Rebekah Vardy made a pact before she left Dancing on Ice. Picture: Sonny Jay/Instagram / ITV

Sonny Jay made a pact with Dancing on Ice co-star Rebekah Vardy shortly after she left the rink for good.

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice is now approaching the semi-finals, with Sonny Jay, Colin Jackson, Lady Leshurr and Faye Brooks making it to the penultimate stage of the competition, so naturally Capital Breakfast’s Sonny is aiming for the final.

Sonny Jay’s Fiancée Lauren Faith Planning First Dance On Ice At Their Wedding

After Rebekah Vardy was voted off on Sunday night, Sonny said the reality star made a deal with him to spur him through the final stages of the competition – a signed Jamie Vardy shirt.

Rebekah Vardy promised Sonny Jay a signed t-shirt from her husband Jamie. Picture: Getty

Rebekah’s husband is Leicester player Jamie Vardy and as a huge fan Sonny asked his co-star if she’d promise him a signed top in exchange for winning the competition.

He said: “Rebekah Vardy will be a big loss backstage because she’s one of the kindest people, she always talks to everyone.

“I waited for her after she was voted off to say she’ll be missed and that sort of stuff, and she said to me ‘you’ve got to out there now and you’ve got to win this thing’ and I said, ‘if I win do you promise me I can get a signed Jamie Vardy top?’

“And she said, ‘yeah I can promise that. I can do one better and try and get him on your show.’ And I said ‘even better!’”

Sonny Jay could soon be appearing on Capital Breakfast if Sonny Jay wins Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

Sonny Jay is aiming or the Dancing on Ice finals. Picture: ITV

Sonny also spilled his excitement on making the semi-finals, admitting “it’s a pretty cool thing to say.”

“I’m one week away from getting to the actual final, which is mad. In my eyes I’ve already won because I’ve got a lot further an I ever thought,” he added.

Dancing on Ice’s semi finals are on Sunday 7 March, where the celebrities will be skating two performances, one of which involves a prop!

Sonny revealed his routine will involve a table and honestly we can’t wait to see it.

