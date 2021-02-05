Exclusive

Sonny Jay’s Girlfriend Lauren Faith Planning First Dance On Ice At Their Wedding

Sonny Jay's girlfriend Lauren Faith wants an ice rink at their wedding. Picture: Sonny Jay/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Sonny Jay’s fiancée Lauren Faith has been inspired by his Dancing on Ice journey ahead of their wedding.

Sonny Jay and girlfriend Lauren Faith could be ice skating their way into married life thanks to the impressive skills he's picked up on Dancing on Ice.

Capital’s Breakfast Show star has won over the judges and the public every week so far with his Dancing on Ice skills and now Sonny’s fiancée Lauren, who he proposed to last summer, wants a pair of skates.

In a chat with us after Sunday’s episode Sonny said music producer Lauren wants to have an ice rink at their wedding and while we’re already picturing a romantic winter wonderland Sonny fears the reality of the situation would be more like “a frozen over pond.”

Sonny Jay is taking on Dancing on Ice 2021. Picture: PA/ITV

He revealed: “We’ve been talking about this wedding but we can’t really plan anything. There was one conversation we had where Lauren asked if I could teach her to ice skate and I said, ‘maybe, it might take a bit of time because I’m still learning.’

“And then she said: ‘I’ve had this idea, imagine if we had an ice rink at our wedding and then we did our first dance on ice’ and I was like, ‘come on, that would be amazing but I’m not the Kardashians! It would have to be a frozen over pond instead’.”

Sonny Jay and Lauren Faith got engaged in August 2020. Picture: Lauren Faith/Instagram

However, Sonny confessed he has other ideas and that eloping is more up his street.

“In my eyes,” he added. “I’d love to just go abroad, just me and her and then go, ‘by the way, we’re married everyone!’”

Sonny and Lauren got engaged in August 2020 during a romantic boat trip while on holiday in Greece!

