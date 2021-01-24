Colin Jackson CBE: Who Is The Olympic Athlete? Everything You Need To Know

Colin Jackson is taking on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Colin Jackson/Instagram / ITV

Colin Jackson is turning his Olympic talents to skating for Dancing on Ice 202 – here’s everything you need to know about the star including his age, sports career and more.

Collin Jackson CBE is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021, alongside Capital’s very own Sonny Jay, Joe Warren Plant, Rebekah Vardy and more.

The former sprint and hurtling athlete has a number of medals to his name and holds the world record for 60 metres hurdles.

As a natural sportsman viewers have high expectations for his Dancing on Ice journey, so here’s everything you need to know about Colin…

Colin Jackson CBE on Dancing on Ice 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Colin Jackson CBE, how old is he?

Colin Jackson, 54, is as an Olympic sprint and hurdling athlete from Cardiff, Wales, with silver medals to his name.

Since retiring from sports, Colin works as TV presenter and sports commentator.

Colin Packer is a retired Olympic athlete. Picture: Getty

Does Colin Jackson CBE have a partner?

Colin is thought to be currently single.

In 2017 he came out as gay during an interview for a Swedish documentary called Rainbow Heroes.

He turned down a same-sex partner before Dancing on Ice however, because he said he “gets on better with women.”

Colin told the tabloids of skating partner Klabera Komini: “Me and my dance partner Klabera have an absolute blast. We are giggling all the time – and sharing too many sweets – mainly wine gums!

“If you are going to be with someone 24/7 it better be someone you get now with – and we get on so well.”

Colin Jackson's sister is actress Suzanne Packer. Picture: Getty

Who is Colin Jackson’s sister?

Colin’s sister, Suzanne Packer, is famous in her own right as she played Tess Bateman on Casualty and has since had a number of other TV roles.

Was Colin Jackson on Strictly Come Dancing?

Colin took part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, reaching the final with partner Erin Boag.

He also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, proving he certainly likes a challenge.

