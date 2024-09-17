Selling Sunset’s Bre Reveals Who She’s Still On Speaking Terms With

Bre revealed who she still speaks to at The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset’s Bre has shared which co-stars she’s still speaking to after an explosive season 8.

Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi was at the centre of all the drama of season 8, after she revealed to co-star Chelsea Lazkani she had inside information alleging her husband Jeff Lazkani had cheated on her.

The allegations caused a rift between Bre and her co-stars Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause after they found themselves in the middle of the women’s feud when Chelsea felt Bre ‘brought the information to camera’ to ‘take her down’.

Bre has now shared which of her co-workers at The Oppenheim Group she keeps in touch with outside of the show, and who she’s distanced herself from.

Bre told Digital Spy: “I still talk to Mary [Bonnet] and Amanza [Smith] and I’ve always had relationships with all of the girls, aside from Chelsea [Lazkani]. But leading up to this last season I really took a step back from everyone and everything."

Bre has revealed who she's still in contact with at The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Explaining why she took some distance from some of her co-stars, Emma likely included, Bre added: “It’s not that I have a problem with anyone, especially Mary and Amanza and any of the girls I haven’t had any issues with. This season was really eye-opening for me and very toxic and I want to protect my peace at all costs.

"At the end of the day I have a child to raise and this stuff definitely comes home with you if you let it. So I've decided to put a little distance between them and this whole situation."

After season 8 came out on Netflix, it emerged Bre had actually passed on the information about Chelsea’s husband’s unfaithfulness before the cameras started rolling.

Bre said she “told everyone in December off-camera.”

Bre has opened up on the drama at the Oppenheim office. Picture: Netflix

Saying Amanda remained her ‘original source’, Bre claimed to Entertainment Tonight she told Emma at the time, who then called Chelsea, who then called Bre directly to set the record straight on what she’d heard about the cheating rumours.

She added that they left the conversation 'in good standing'.

"If you believe Chelsea's victim play to change her narrative this season - OK!" she continued.

