Selling Sunset’s Bre Reveals Who She’s Still On Speaking Terms With

17 September 2024, 11:52

Bre revealed who she still speaks to at The Oppenheim Group
Bre revealed who she still speaks to at The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset’s Bre has shared which co-stars she’s still speaking to after an explosive season 8.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi was at the centre of all the drama of season 8, after she revealed to co-star Chelsea Lazkani she had inside information alleging her husband Jeff Lazkani had cheated on her.

The allegations caused a rift between Bre and her co-stars Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause after they found themselves in the middle of the women’s feud when Chelsea felt Bre ‘brought the information to camera’ to ‘take her down’.

Bre has now shared which of her co-workers at The Oppenheim Group she keeps in touch with outside of the show, and who she’s distanced herself from.

Bre told Digital Spy: “I still talk to Mary [Bonnet] and Amanza [Smith] and I’ve always had relationships with all of the girls, aside from Chelsea [Lazkani]. But leading up to this last season I really took a step back from everyone and everything."

Bre has revealed who she's still in contact with at The Oppenheim Group
Bre has revealed who she's still in contact with at The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Explaining why she took some distance from some of her co-stars, Emma likely included, Bre added: “It’s not that I have a problem with anyone, especially Mary and Amanza and any of the girls I haven’t had any issues with. This season was really eye-opening for me and very toxic and I want to protect my peace at all costs.

"At the end of the day I have a child to raise and this stuff definitely comes home with you if you let it. So I've decided to put a little distance between them and this whole situation."

After season 8 came out on Netflix, it emerged Bre had actually passed on the information about Chelsea’s husband’s unfaithfulness before the cameras started rolling.

Bre said she “told everyone in December off-camera.”

Bre has opened up on the drama at the Oppenheim office
Bre has opened up on the drama at the Oppenheim office. Picture: Netflix

Saying Amanda remained her ‘original source’, Bre claimed to Entertainment Tonight she told Emma at the time, who then called Chelsea, who then called Bre directly to set the record straight on what she’d heard about the cheating rumours.

She added that they left the conversation 'in good standing'.

"If you believe Chelsea's victim play to change her narrative this season - OK!" she continued.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Get To Know Joey Essex Including His Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Uglies dropped on Netflix on the 13th of September 2024

Who Does Tally End Up With In Uglies? Here's What Happens In The Books

Kieran stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who Is Kieran From MAFS UK 2024? Age, Job, Height, Instagram And Where He’s From

Adam Collard announced his engagement to Laura Woods on the 16th of September

Love Island’s Adam Collard Announces Engagement To Sports Presenter Laura Woods

What Happens To Tally In The Uglies Books? A Summary Of Pretties And Specials

What Happens To Tally In The Uglies Books? A Summary Of Pretties And Specials

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kristina And Kieran From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who Are The Experts On Married At First Sight UK?

Bridgerton season 4 cast list appears to confirm three character departures

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast List Appears To Hint At Three Character Departures

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits