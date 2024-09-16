Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Reveals Truth Behind 'Affair With Married Man' Rumour

Emma Hernan sets record straight after Nicole Young's 'Married Man' rumour. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"There’s zero truth to that rumor."

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan has spoken! And no, she is not having an affair with a married man despite the rumour Nicole Young repeatedly spread in season 8.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard all about the Selling Sunset season 8 drama that unfolded before the show had even dropped on Netflix. Out of nowhere, Nicole levelled a series of claims against Emma, alleging that she was having an affair with a married man and that she had been confronted about it.

Emma had absolutely no idea this rumour was being spread by Nicole, and she only found out about it after watching the screeners for the show. Emma was not given a chance to respond or defend herself against the claims, but now she's speaking out for the first time...

In a new interview with Vulture, Emma slammed Nicole's claims, set the record straight on what actually happened and, much like Chrishell and Chelsea, has said that she's unsure if she'll even return to the show.

Emma Hernan reveals exactly what happened between her and the married man after Nicole Young spreads rumour. Picture: Netflix

Clarifying what actually happened, Emma told Vulture: "I mean, Nicole is a sick individual. I’m going to be super-candid. There’s zero truth to that rumor. I know what she’s referring to."

"First off, it was in 2021 that I showed this person properties and then they actually asked to invest in my empanada company. I said 'no,' and nothing happened. When I say nothing happened, I never touched this man, never kissed this man, never held hands with this man," she explained.

The identity of the man in question has not been shared despite TikTok and Reddit sleuths attempting to uncover who it is based on Amanza and Nicole's not-so-subtle comments about "Orange County", "Thanksgiving", and "Jenn" during the dinner in Pioneertown with Alanna Gold.

Emma then added: "I was completely blindsided by this whole situation, and I mean backstabbed by everyone involved, everyone that knew anything about this, because it’s completely slander, it’s defamation, it’s all of the things."

"This wasn’t even a gray area where, like, 'Oh, okay. I kind of was talking to and seeing someone that was separated or in the middle of the divorce,' Emma added. "It was like, this person reached out to me, he was getting divorced, and he sent me the fact that he was legally separated and asked to look at a property."

"I know there might’ve been a crush there, but there was nothing, not one single thing that transpired. That’s why it was so disheartening to see what Nicole said."

Explaining how the rumour began, Emma said that Nicole's source essentially told Nicole, Mary and Amanza that "the wife was jealous" about using Emma as a realtor. She said she was unsure if they knew he asked to invest in her food business.

"The source was friends with the wife, but her source knew nothing happened and said that to her clear as day," Emma added. "I have the text message; I’ve seen the proof. On February 14 she said that, and Nicole still took it upon herself to film the entire season pretending like she didn’t get that text."

Emma also confirmed that Nicole's source called her after it spilled out onto social media and told her, "Emma, I just want you to know, I don’t know why Nicole is saying this. I never said that it was an affair. I have no idea why she would do that."

She also confirmed that Mary, Jason and Brett have all reassured her that they have her back. Mary has since shared that while she's still friends with Nicole, she does not agree with her actions.

Chrishell and Chelsea have both slammed Nicole Young's rumour about Emma Hernan and a married man. Picture: Netflix

Who is Emma Hernan dating?

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma also opened up about her personal life – something that she has previously been hesitant to share on the show.

For the past eight years, Emma was in a relationship with ex-fiancé Peter Cornell (who also works at the Oppenheim Group). She then had a brief relationship with Micah McDonald, who was featured on the show. She recently started dating again and allowed some of it to be filmed. None of it was included in season 8.

"I was very private about my life for so long, but I feel like I really opened up," Emma explained. "I don’t know why that didn’t make the show, but I filmed numerous scenes with the person I was seeing. I was vulnerable. That wasn’t easy for me, but I still did it because I thought that it would be good for the audience to see what I’m up to and who’s trying to date me and my back-and-forth thought process behind it."

Chrishell also backed up the fact that Emma's dating life was left out of the show. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "A scene where Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating [didn’t make it]. This was pretty funny bc I didn’t like him. So maybe it’s for the best."

Emma is rumoured to be dating Blake Davis, who she was spotted with in a TikTok video back in June 2024. It's unclear if he was set to be featured in the show as it was filmed between December 2023 and March 2024.

