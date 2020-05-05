Nicolas Cage Cast As Joe Exotic In Tiger King Series

Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in a scripted series. Picture: Getty (L); Netflix (R)

The National Treasure star is set to play the titular role of Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series, based on Tiger King.

Nicolas Cage has been cast as the zany zookeeper, Joe Exotic, in a scripted miniseries based on Netflix's docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

This is set to be Nicolas Cage's first small-screen appearance, since he won his first Academy Award for Best Actor, for his role in Leaving Las Vegas.

During quarantine - in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus - many have binged-watched the documentary, including the cast, who picked the likes of Brad Pitt to reprise the role of Joe Exotic.

However, it was announced on Monday, 4 May 2020 that Nicolas Cage would be donning the blonde mullet and eyebrow piercing to play Joe Schreibvogel.

Nicolas will be joined by award-winning television writer and producer, Dan Lagana, who was the showrunner of 2017's most binge-watched show on Netflix, American Vandal.

Nicolas Cage is to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming miniseries. Picture: Getty

Similarly, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon was recently announced to be taking on the role of Joe's nemesis, Carole Baskin, in a different series, based on a podcast about Joe Exotic.

Recently, Carole Baskin - who shot to fame in the docuseries - has become the victim of two YouTubers' prank, tricking her into believing she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners invited the owner of Big Cat Rescue to join them on a Zoom call, where Archie posed as a producer, while Josh played pre-recorded comments from previous interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Originally, Carole had refused to do the interview, as she was wary that she'd be asked about the Tiger King; a series she didn't approve of, but instead informed 'Jimmy' about how half of her staff had to be let go to keep the sanctuary going.

