Joe Exotic: Funniest Memes From Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Picture: Netflix

Tiger King is the Netflix series everyone's obsessed with right now and Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin feature in some hilarious memes inspired by the show.

Staying at home means there's plenty of time to binge on Netflix shows, like their shocking new docu-series Tiger King.

The series follows some of the quirky characters who collect big cats across America... and there's none more so than the 'Tiger King' himself, the eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic.

The producers follow Joe as he tends to his tigers at the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma and learn of his deep rivalry with conservationist Carole Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida.

The feud between Joe and Carole has, unsurprisingly, inspired some hilarious memes online. Here are some of the funniest Tiger King and Joe Exotic memes we've seen around the internet...

Maybe it’s the dad in me, but this is the best Joe Exotic meme I’ve seen so far. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/WACAlTEt5U — Brantley Rutz (@brantleyrutz) March 27, 2020

There's a lot of love for Joe Exotic's country hits...

Me every time they played Joe Exotic’s music videos #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/SOpqEYRXqY — Chanel🦋 (@Chanelsobubbly) March 25, 2020

Obviously, the whole song is completely wild but some bits more than others...

This dude definitely asked the producers to put a totally unnecessary action scene of him riding his jet ski in the series lmao #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/tk0LZSgrRw — Tom Maguffin (@tmaguffin) March 23, 2020

#TigerKing was so insane that by the time this guy pulled up with a skeleton riding shotgun I didn’t even blink and the show didn’t feel the need to explain it pic.twitter.com/tTzJloh74e — Ramsey N. Closet (@ram_punzel) March 24, 2020

WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE RANDOM ASS INTERVIEW WITH ALLEN, IN HIS SHORTS, IN THE BATH TUB??! #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/u31u1xFg83 — Not That Cassie (@CassieAtLarge) March 24, 2020

Anyone who visited the zoo must have been pretty disturbed watching the doc...

People who ate at Joe Exotic's pizza place watching Tiger King pic.twitter.com/Qxm10fkqro — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) March 31, 2020

joe exotic: so a tiger just ripped an employee’s arm off. y’all want a discount?



people in the gift shop:#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/nkIzwQNA3t — Done Moving Dumb (@donemovingdumb) March 27, 2020

Honestly, these Tiger King memes are just the best...

Best tiger king meme I’ve seen yet pic.twitter.com/ZbCCr3gjaZ — Brent Vaccaro (@BrentVaccaro) March 28, 2020

#TigerKing

When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t talked about Carol Baskin

Joe Exotic: pic.twitter.com/vyqBKqHnzL — Reagan Coleman (@oreaganoplease) April 2, 2020

