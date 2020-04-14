Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell's Fans React As Couple Dress Up As Tiger King’s Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin While Self-Isolating

Joe and Dianne absolutely nailed the look. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell looked hilarious as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's fans were left in 'hysterics' when the couple dressed up as Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin at the weekend.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing, shared a hilarious snap on Instagram, which Joe captioned: “It’s easier to social distance when you’re both dressed as two people that hate each other. #tigerking #joeexotic #carolebaskin.”

Fans of the couple rushed to the comments to praise them for being ‘hilarious’ and ‘iconic’ and thanked them for lifting peoples’ spirits.

One joked: “You guys really are losing it.”

Another added: “This is the best thing I’ve seen all day.”

Former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley simply commented: “I’m done.”

We’re just shocked at how easy Joe managed to throw that outfit together. When must he have bought that brown, fringed jacket? And the boots! He really nailed it.

If you haven’t binge-watched the entire series of Tiger King yet, what have you been doing?!

The hit show follows the story of Joe Exotic, an infamous tiger breeder who ran a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.

In 2019, he was convicted over a plot to kill his arch-enemy, Carole Baskin.

You can watch the trailer below:

What are you waiting for? Get binging! You won't be disappointed.

