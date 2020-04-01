Netflix’s Tiger King: All Of Joe Exotic’s Released Songs & Who Sings Them

Joe Exotic has a list of country bops featured in his documentary. Picture: Netflix

A round-up of all the songs released by Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, the criminal and star of the Netflix documentary.

Everyone’s been binge-watching the latest docu-series on Netflix, Tiger King, which follows the journey of infamous tiger breeder, Joe Exotic.

The show runs through how Joe, who ran a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, was convicted over plotting to kill his arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin.

5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows To Get Into During Quarantine

One of the best parts of the documentary is the numerous country songs that play throughout, but what are the names of them? And who actually wrote them?

Let’s take a look…

Who sang the songs in Tiger King?

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t Joe - he just loved to dramatically sing along to the tracks.

The tracks were actually the work of songwriter Vince Johnson and singer Danny Clinton.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the duo explained that Joe convinced them to write the bops if they got credited on his reality show.

However, Joe ended up taking credit for their music for years, with the tiger-breeder even listing the tracks under ‘Joe Exotic Country Music’ on his YouTube page.

Joe Exotic insisted he sang the songs featured on his page. Picture: YouTube

What are the name of the songs in Tiger King?

Here are the tracks featured in the documentary:

- I Saw A Tiger

- Beautiful, Wild and Free

- This Is My Life

- Pretty Woman Lover

- My First Love

- Here, Kitty Kitty

- GW and Me

> Download Our App For All The Latest News