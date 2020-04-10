Exclusive

WATCH: Jax Jones Remixed Roman Kemp's Joe Exotic Impression

During Jax Jones' House Party on Capital, the 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker remixed Roman Kemp's Tiger King impression into a house banger

As the 'All Day and Night' producer dropped banger-after-banger for Jax Jones' House Party on Capital, he couldn't help but do something special for Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Having heard Roman's impression of Joe Exotic, Jax took it upon himself to remix it into an iconic house banger.

Jax Jones hosted a House Party on Capital. Picture: PA Images

While joined by Ella Henderson, who collaborated with Jax Jones on 'This Is Real', Jax showed Roman Kemp his new beat, which features Roman Kemp saying "How's it going? It's Joe Exotic, here. I just wanna say I'm absolutely loving the Jax Jones House Party.

"Anyone can get involved. Except for Carole Baskin. She's not invited," he said, as the titular character of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Roman Kemp also showed off his impersonation skills to Anne-Marie, on her birthday, after she said she'd been binge-watching the docuseries whilst self-isolating.

"How. Does. He. Do. These. Impressions. So. WELLLL." commented Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, whilst her 'Break Up Song' bandmate, Jade Thirlwall simply left three crying emojis.

